  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 41
    • Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
  • 45+1
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 45+2
    • On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Thomas Partey
  • HT
    • Halftime
Tottenham Hotspur TOT Arsenal ARS
TOT
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-4-2
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 24Aurier
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  45'+1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Match Commentary

57' Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
57' Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56' Willian (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

TOT
ARS

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (3)
6 (1)
TOT ARS
11 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 11 +14 22
2 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 21
3 Leicester City 11 +6 21
4 Liverpool 10 +5 21
5 Manchester United 10 +2 19
6 Manchester City 10 +6 18
7 West Ham United 11 +4 17
8 Southampton 10 +3 17
9 Everton 11 +2 17
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 17
11 Crystal Palace 11 +1 16
12 Aston Villa 9 +7 15
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Leeds United 11 -4 14
15 Arsenal 10 -2 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 Burnley 10 -13 6
19 West Bromwich Albion 11 -15 6
20 Sheffield United 11 -13 1