-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
41
-
Giovani Lo Celso Yellow Card
-
-
45+1
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
45+2
-
On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Thomas Partey
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Lo Celso
- Bergwijn
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
18 Giovani Lo Celso 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 45'+1'
Goals 1
|
7 Son Heung-Min 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Saka
- Xhaka
- ParteyOn: Dani Ceballos | Off: Thomas Partey
- Willian
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45'+2' 8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
|57'
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|56'
|Willian (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|ARS
|11
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|11
|+14
|22
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|+12
|21
|3
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|4
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|+2
|19
|6
|Manchester City
|10
|+6
|18
|7
|West Ham United
|11
|+4
|17
|8
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|9
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|0
|17
|11
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|16
|12
|Aston Villa
|9
|+7
|15
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Leeds United
|11
|-4
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|10
|-2
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|11
|-15
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|11
|-13
|1
