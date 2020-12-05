  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Raheem Sterling Goal
  • 26
    • Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
  • HT
    • Halftime
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Fulham FUL Fulham Logo
MNC
4-2-3-1
FUL
3-4-1-2
MNC
4-2-3-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 22Mendy
  • 3Dias
  • 5Stones
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 7Sterling
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Jesus
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  26'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
50 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
45' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ivan Cavaleiro.
45' Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.

Match Stats

MNC
FUL

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (5)
3 (0)
MNC FUL
1 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 21
2 Liverpool 10 +5 21
3 Chelsea 10 +12 19
4 Leicester City 10 +5 18
5 West Ham United 10 +6 17
6 Southampton 10 +3 17
7 Everton 11 +2 17
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 17
9 Manchester United 9 0 16
10 Aston Villa 9 +7 15
11 Manchester City 9 +4 15
12 Leeds United 10 -2 14
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Arsenal 10 -2 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 Fulham 10 -8 7
18 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
19 Burnley 10 -13 6
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1