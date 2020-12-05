Manchester City MNC
Fulham FUL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
-
26
-
Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Dias
- Stones
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Sterling
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 26'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Raheem Sterling 5'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-1-2
- Areola
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Aina
- Robinson
- Reed
- Zambo Anguissa
- De Cordova-Reid
- Loftus-Cheek
- Cavaleiro
- Lookman
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Tom Cairney
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 0.
|45'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ivan Cavaleiro.
|45'
|Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Match Stats
MNC
FUL
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (5)
3 (0)
|MNC
|FUL
|1
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|+12
|21
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|3
|Chelsea
|10
|+12
|19
|4
|Leicester City
|10
|+5
|18
|5
|West Ham United
|10
|+6
|17
|6
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|7
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|0
|17
|9
|Manchester United
|9
|0
|16
|10
|Aston Villa
|9
|+7
|15
|11
|Manchester City
|9
|+4
|15
|12
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|10
|-2
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Fulham
|10
|-8
|7
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|19
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
Premier League News
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Keepers shine as Calvert-Lewin earns Everton draw at Burnley
(Adds quotes)
Solskjaer can't think past 'next six games' at Man United
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the club hierarchy's unequivocal support but said he could never ignore the importance o
Lampard keen to extend stay at Chelsea
Frank Lampard has said he wants to extend his contract as Chelsea manager to become part of a long-term project at Stamford Bridge.
Spurs doing things the 'right way' but too early for title talk, says Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Tottenham Hotspur deserve their place at the top of the Premier League table but it is too early to call them
Liverpool's Klopp frustrated with transfers amid Brexit: 'Waiting for the first advantage'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of his frustration at Brexit's impact on English football, with the German concerned tough new transfer rules
Solskjaer: I can't think past the next six games at Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has accepted he is never more than six games from the sack, despite Ed Woodward's long-term backing at Man United.