  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Patrick Bamford Goal
  • 9
    • On: Diego Llorente|Off: Robin Koch
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Leeds United LEE Leeds United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CHE
4-3-3
LEE
4-4-1-1
CHE
4-3-3
  • 16Mendy
  • 21Chilwell
  • 6Silva
  • 15Zouma
  • 24James
  • 19Mount
  • 7Kanté
  • 29Havertz
  • 11Werner
  • 18Giroud
  • 22Ziyech
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

26' Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphinha.
24' Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
23' Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

CHE
LEE

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
5 (2)
CHE LEE
4 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 21
2 Liverpool 10 +5 21
3 Chelsea 10 +12 19
4 Manchester United 10 +2 19
5 Manchester City 10 +6 18
6 Leicester City 10 +5 18
7 West Ham United 11 +4 17
8 Southampton 10 +3 17
9 Everton 11 +2 17
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 17
11 Aston Villa 9 +7 15
12 Leeds United 10 -2 14
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Arsenal 10 -2 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
19 Burnley 10 -13 6
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1