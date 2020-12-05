Chelsea CHE
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Patrick Bamford Goal
-
-
9
-
On: Diego Llorente|Off: Robin Koch
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Havertz
- Werner
- Giroud
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-1-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Cooper
- KochOn: Diego Llorente | Off: Robin Koch
- Ayling
- Harrison
- Phillips
- Dallas
- Raphinha
- Klich
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
9' 14 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
9 Patrick Bamford 4'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|26'
|Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphinha.
|24'
|Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
|23'
|Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
CHE
LEE
Possession
56% 44%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
5 (2)
|CHE
|LEE
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|+12
|21
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|3
|Chelsea
|10
|+12
|19
|4
|Manchester United
|10
|+2
|19
|5
|Manchester City
|10
|+6
|18
|6
|Leicester City
|10
|+5
|18
|7
|West Ham United
|11
|+4
|17
|8
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|9
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|0
|17
|11
|Aston Villa
|9
|+7
|15
|12
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|10
|-2
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|19
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
Premier League News
Nicol: Man United need to start games how they finish them
Steve Nicol questions how Ole Gunner Solskjaer is motivating his team after another slow start vs. West Ham.
Fernandes & Rashford 'devastating together' for Manchester United
Steve Nicol says Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford showcased their importance in Man United's 3-1 win.
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United fight back again at West Ham as fans return
(Adds details, quotes)
Manchester United move into top-four with sensational rally past West Ham
Manchester United rallied from a first-half deficit to beat West Ham 3-1 with a flurry of goals that saw them go fourth in the Premier League.
Man City cruise to win over Fulham
Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne hand Man City a routine win 2-0 win against Fulham.
Guardiola praises De Bruyne in Man City's win
Pep Guardiola breaks down Kevin De Bruyne's impact on Manchester City in a 2-0 win over Fulham.