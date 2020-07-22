Man United 'need to rebound' vs. West Ham
Solskjaer confirms Rashford's return to training
Nicol: Time for Man United to cash in on Pogba
Nicol: Grealish is made for Manchester United
|No.
|Name
|
28 Tomas Soucek
|
41 Declan Rice
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
|
16 Mark Noble
|
23 Issa Diop
|No.
|Name
|
27 Alex Telles
|Substitutes
|
13 Lee Grant
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Manchester United MAN
|1-1
|West Ham United WHU
|22 Jul, 2020
|English Premier League
|West Ham United WHU
|2-0
|Manchester United MAN
|22 Sep, 2019
|English Premier League
|Manchester United MAN
|2-1
|West Ham United WHU
|13 Apr, 2019
|English Premier League
|West Ham United WHU
|3-1
|Manchester United MAN
|29 Sep, 2018
|English Premier League
|West Ham United WHU
|0-0
|Manchester United MAN
|10 May, 2018
|English Premier League
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|+12
|21
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|3
|Chelsea
|10
|+12
|19
|4
|Manchester City
|10
|+6
|18
|5
|Leicester City
|10
|+5
|18
|6
|West Ham United
|10
|+6
|17
|7
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|8
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|0
|17
|10
|Manchester United
|9
|0
|16
|11
|Aston Villa
|9
|+7
|15
|12
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|10
|-2
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|19
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
