WHU
3-4-2-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
WHU
3-4-2-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 4Balbuena
  • 26Masuaku
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 5Coufal
  • 18Fornals
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Haller
No. Name
  1 Lukasz Fabianski
  21 Angelo Ogbonna
  3 Aaron Cresswell
  4 Fabián Balbuena
  28 Tomas Soucek
  41 Declan Rice
  26 Arthur Masuaku
  5 Vladimir Coufal
  22 Sébastian Haller
  18 Pablo Fornals
  20 Jarrod Bowen
Substitutes
  31 Ben Johnson
  16 Mark Noble
  35 Darren Randolph
  10 Manuel Lanzini
  11 Robert Snodgrass
  9 Said Benrahma
  23 Issa Diop

Top Scorers

Most Assists

  • West Ham United WHU
    • 3
      Aaron Cresswell Defender
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 3
    • 18
      Pablo Fornals Midfielder
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 2
    • 9
      Said Benrahma Forward
      Matches: 3
      Assists: 2
  • Manchester United MAN
    • 10
      Marcus Rashford Forward
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 4
    • 18
      Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 3
    • 23
      Luke Shaw Defender
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Manchester United MAN 1-1 West Ham United WHU 22 Jul, 2020 English Premier League
West Ham United WHU 2-0 Manchester United MAN 22 Sep, 2019 English Premier League
Manchester United MAN 2-1 West Ham United WHU 13 Apr, 2019 English Premier League
West Ham United WHU 3-1 Manchester United MAN 29 Sep, 2018 English Premier League
West Ham United WHU 0-0 Manchester United MAN 10 May, 2018 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • WHU 17
    • 16 MAN

  • Goals Against

    • WHU 11
    • 16 MAN

  • Goal Difference

    • WHU 6
    • 0 MAN

  • Assists

    • WHU 11
    • 10 MAN

Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 21
2 Liverpool 10 +5 21
3 Chelsea 10 +12 19
4 Manchester City 10 +6 18
5 Leicester City 10 +5 18
6 West Ham United 10 +6 17
7 Southampton 10 +3 17
8 Everton 11 +2 17
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 17
10 Manchester United 9 0 16
11 Aston Villa 9 +7 15
12 Leeds United 10 -2 14
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Arsenal 10 -2 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
19 Burnley 10 -13 6
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1