Should Klopp stick with Kelleher over Adrian again?
Klopp singles out Chelsea as title favourites
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has claimed Chelsea are favourites to lift the Premier League title this season because of the strength and depth of
Should Klopp stick with Kelleher over Adrian again?
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has claimed Chelsea are favourites to lift the Premier League title this season because of the strength and depth of
|No.
|Name
|
3 Fabinho
|
32 Joël Matip
|
17 Curtis Jones
|
10 Sadio Mané
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
|
20 Diogo Jota
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
|
16 Conor Coady
|
15 Willy Boly
|
37 Adama Traoré
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
|
27 Romain Saïss
|
49 Max Kilman
|
20 Vitinha
|
17 Fábio Silva
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
|1-2
|Liverpool LIV
|23 Jan, 2020
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|1-0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
|29 Dec, 2019
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|2-0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
|12 May, 2019
|English Premier League
|Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
|2-1
|Liverpool LIV
|7 Jan, 2019
|English FA Cup
|Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
|0-2
|Liverpool LIV
|21 Dec, 2018
|English Premier League
|FT Result
|LIV 4/7
|Draw 16/5
|WOL 9/2
|DBL Chance
|LIV or Draw 1/7
|Draw or WOL 5/4
|LIV or WOL 2/9
|Match Goals
|3.00
|Over 109/100
|Under 81/100
|GoalScorers
|First
|Last
|Anytime
|M. Salah
|12/5
|12/5
|8/13
|S. Mane
|11/4
|11/4
|8/11
|D. Jota
|4/1
|4/1
|11/10
Min deposit £5 and 1x settled bet requirement to release Bet Credits. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+14
|24
|2
|Chelsea
|11
|+14
|22
|3
|Leicester City
|11
|+6
|21
|4
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|+2
|19
|6
|Manchester City
|10
|+6
|18
|7
|West Ham United
|11
|+4
|17
|8
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|9
|Everton
|11
|+2
|17
|10
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|10
|0
|17
|11
|Crystal Palace
|11
|+1
|16
|12
|Aston Villa
|9
|+7
|15
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Leeds United
|11
|-4
|14
|15
|Arsenal
|11
|-4
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Fulham
|11
|-10
|7
|18
|Burnley
|10
|-13
|6
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|11
|-15
|6
|20
|Sheffield United
|11
|-13
|1
Goals from Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son ensure Tottenham continue their unbeaten run while Arsenal languish in 15th.
Jamie Vardy scores in the 90th minute to consign Sheffield United to their 10th defeat of the season.
Tottenham's Harry Kane scored his 250th goal for club and country on Sunday as Spurs beat Arsenal 2-0.
A 90th-minute goal from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Braces from Wifried Zaha and Christian Benteke guide Crystal Palace to a 5-1 victory over West Bronwich Albion.
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?