LIV
4-3-3
WOL
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 62Kelleher
  • 26Robertson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 32Matip
  • 76Williams
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 14Henderson
  • 17Jones
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
  62 Caoimhin Kelleher
  3 Fabinho
  32 Joël Matip
  26 Andy Robertson
  76 Neco Williams
  14 Jordan Henderson
  5 Georginio Wijnaldum
  17 Curtis Jones
  9 Roberto Firmino
  10 Sadio Mané
  11 Mohamed Salah
Substitutes
  13 Adrián
  18 Takumi Minamino
  8 Naby Keita
  20 Diogo Jota
  66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
  21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
  47 Nathaniel Phillips

Top Scorers

Most Assists

  • Liverpool LIV
    • 26
      Andy Robertson Defender
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 3
    • 9
      Roberto Firmino Midfielder
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 2
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Midfielder
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 1
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
    • 7
      Pedro Neto Midfielder
      Matches: 10
      Assists: 2
    • 10
      Daniel Podence Midfielder
      Matches: 9
      Assists: 2
    • 49
      Max Kilman Defender
      Matches: 7
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL 1-2 Liverpool LIV 23 Jan, 2020 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL 29 Dec, 2019 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL 12 May, 2019 English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL 2-1 Liverpool LIV 7 Jan, 2019 English FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL 0-2 Liverpool LIV 21 Dec, 2018 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • LIV 22
    • 11 WOL

  • Goals Against

    • LIV 17
    • 11 WOL

  • Goal Difference

    • LIV 5
    • 0 WOL

  • Assists

    • LIV 10
    • 5 WOL

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +14 24
2 Chelsea 11 +14 22
3 Leicester City 11 +6 21
4 Liverpool 10 +5 21
5 Manchester United 10 +2 19
6 Manchester City 10 +6 18
7 West Ham United 11 +4 17
8 Southampton 10 +3 17
9 Everton 11 +2 17
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 0 17
11 Crystal Palace 11 +1 16
12 Aston Villa 9 +7 15
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Leeds United 11 -4 14
15 Arsenal 11 -4 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 Fulham 11 -10 7
18 Burnley 10 -13 6
19 West Bromwich Albion 11 -15 6
20 Sheffield United 11 -13 1