-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Torres
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
- Peacock-Farrell
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- Barnes
- Benson
- Westwood
- Rodriguez
- McNeil
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|5'
|Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box.
|2'
|Foul by Charlie Taylor (Burnley).
|2'
|Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|BUR
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|3
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|4
|Leicester City
|9
|+6
|18
|5
|Southampton
|9
|+4
|17
|6
|Everton
|9
|+3
|16
|7
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|8
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|-1
|14
|10
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|11
|Manchester United
|8
|-1
|13
|12
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|13
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|14
|Manchester City
|8
|-1
|12
|15
|Leeds United
|9
|-3
|11
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|Burnley
|8
|-8
|5
|18
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|-12
|3
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|-11
|1
