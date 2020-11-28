Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
20
-
Neal Maupay Penalty - Missed
-
-
26
-
On: Leandro Trossard|Off: Neal Maupay
-
-
45
-
On: Jordan Henderson|Off: Neco Williams
-
-
45+1
-
Joël Veltman Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-4-1-2
- Ryan
- Webster
- Dunk
- White
- March
- Bissouma
- Gross
- Veltman
- MaupayOn: Leandro Trossard | Off: Neal Maupay
- Connolly
- Welbeck
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
26' 11 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Phillips
- WilliamsOn: Jordan Henderson | Off: Neco Williams
- Milner
- Wijnaldum
- Minamino
- Jota
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Neco Williams.
|45'
|Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Liverpool 0.
Match Stats
BHA
LIV
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (0)
4 (1)
|BHA
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|2
|Liverpool
|9
|+5
|20
|3
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|4
|Leicester City
|9
|+6
|18
|5
|Southampton
|9
|+4
|17
|6
|Everton
|9
|+3
|16
|7
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|8
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|-1
|14
|10
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|11
|Manchester United
|8
|-1
|13
|12
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|13
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|14
|Manchester City
|8
|-1
|12
|15
|Leeds United
|9
|-3
|11
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Burnley
|8
|-8
|5
|18
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|-12
|3
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|-11
|1
