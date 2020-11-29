  • KO
    • Kickoff
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CHE
4-3-3
TOT
4-2-3-1
CHE
4-3-3
  • 16Mendy
  • 21Chilwell
  • 6Silva
  • 15Zouma
  • 24James
  • 19Mount
  • 7Kanté
  • 17Kovacic
  • 11Werner
  • 9Abraham
  • 22Ziyech
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

28' Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box.
25' Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
25' Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

CHE
TOT

Possession

58% 42%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
4 (1)
CHE TOT
1 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 10 +5 21
2 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +12 20
3 Chelsea 9 +12 18
4 Leicester City 9 +6 18
5 Southampton 10 +3 17
6 Everton 10 +2 16
7 Manchester United 9 0 16
8 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
9 Manchester City 9 +4 15
10 West Ham United 9 +5 14
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 -1 14
12 Leeds United 10 -2 14
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Arsenal 9 -1 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
18 Burnley 9 -13 5
19 Fulham 9 -9 4
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1