Chelsea CHE
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Kovacic
- Werner
- Abraham
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Rodon
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Bergwijn
- Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|28'
|Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box.
|25'
|Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
|25'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
CHE
TOT
Possession
58% 42%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
4 (1)
|CHE
|TOT
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|3
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|4
|Leicester City
|9
|+6
|18
|5
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|6
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|7
|Manchester United
|9
|0
|16
|8
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|9
|Manchester City
|9
|+4
|15
|10
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|-1
|14
|12
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|18
|Burnley
|9
|-13
|5
|19
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
