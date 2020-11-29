  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Fábio Silva Substitution
  • 27
    • Pedro Neto Goal
  • 30
    • Gabriel Goal - Header
  • 42
    • Daniel Podence Goal
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
WOL
4-2-3-1
No. Name
  1 Bernd Leno

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+1' Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Luiz with a through ball.
45'+1' Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
45' Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Match Stats

ARS
WOL

Possession

0% 0%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
0 (0)
ARS WOL
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 10 +12 21
2 Liverpool 10 +5 21
3 Chelsea 10 +12 19
4 Leicester City 9 +6 18
5 Southampton 10 +3 17
6 Everton 10 +2 16
7 Manchester United 9 0 16
8 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
9 Manchester City 9 +4 15
10 West Ham United 9 +5 14
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 -1 14
12 Leeds United 10 -2 14
13 Newcastle United 10 -3 14
14 Arsenal 9 -1 13
15 Crystal Palace 10 -3 13
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 -2 10
17 West Bromwich Albion 10 -11 6
18 Burnley 9 -13 5
19 Fulham 9 -9 4
20 Sheffield United 10 -12 1