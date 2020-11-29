Arsenal ARS
Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Fábio Silva Substitution
-
-
27
-
Pedro Neto Goal
-
-
30
-
Gabriel Goal - Header
-
-
42
-
Daniel Podence Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Luiz with a through ball.
|45'+1'
|Attempt blocked. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
|45'
|Attempt missed. David Luiz (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Match Stats
ARS
WOL
Possession
0% 0%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|ARS
|WOL
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|+12
|21
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+5
|21
|3
|Chelsea
|10
|+12
|19
|4
|Leicester City
|9
|+6
|18
|5
|Southampton
|10
|+3
|17
|6
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|7
|Manchester United
|9
|0
|16
|8
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|9
|Manchester City
|9
|+4
|15
|10
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|-1
|14
|12
|Leeds United
|10
|-2
|14
|13
|Newcastle United
|10
|-3
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-3
|13
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|-2
|10
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|10
|-11
|6
|18
|Burnley
|9
|-13
|5
|19
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|-12
|1
Premier League News
Chelsea need more from expensive attackers Werner, Havertz and Ziyech to be genuine contenders
Chelsea spent nearly £200m to bolster its attack but as in a 0-0 draw with Spurs, those players have so far failed to deliver on their price tags.
Chelsea and Tottenham are both 'on the right path'
Janusz Michallik recaps Chelsea and Spurs' cagey 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Senegal World Cup hero Papa Bouba Diop dies at 42
Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the winner to defeat World Cup holders France in the 2002 tournament, has died aged 42.
Tottenham frustrate Chelsea in goalless draw to go top
Tottenham held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to go top of the Premier League on goal difference.
Cavani's spark 'the catalyst' to Man United's big comeback
Janusz Michallik believes "the best is yet to come" from Edinson Cavani after he scored two goals vs. Southampton.
Super-sub Cavani 9/10 as Man United rally from two goals down at Southampton
Edinson Cavani came off the bench to inspire Man United to a furious second-half rally, United flipping a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win at Southampton.