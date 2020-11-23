  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 15
    • Stuart Dallas Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Reiss Nelson|Off: Willian
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Arsenal 0.
  • 51
    • Nicolas Pépé Red Card
  • 57
    • On: Bukayo Saka|Off: Joseph Willock
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
LEE
4-1-4-1
ARS
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 10Alioski
  • 6Cooper
  • 5Koch
  • 2Ayling
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 15Dallas
  • 43Klich
  • 18Raphinha
  • 9Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Liam Cooper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ezgjan Alioski
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas  15'
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ian Poveda
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,

Match Commentary

57' Substitution, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka replaces Joseph Willock.
51' Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
51' VAR Decision: No card change Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).

Match Stats

LEE
ARS

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (2)
5 (0)
LEE ARS
5 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 1
0 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +12 20
2 Chelsea 9 +12 18
3 Leicester City 8 +9 18
4 Liverpool 8 +2 17
5 Southampton 8 +4 16
6 Everton 9 +3 16
7 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
8 West Ham United 9 +5 14
9 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
10 Manchester United 8 -1 13
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
12 Manchester City 8 -1 12
13 Arsenal 8 -1 12
14 Newcastle United 9 -5 11
15 Leeds United 8 -3 10
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 -2 9
17 Fulham 9 -9 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 9 -12 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 9 -11 1