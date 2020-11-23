-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Stuart Dallas Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Reiss Nelson|Off: Willian
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Arsenal 0.
-
-
51
-
Nicolas Pépé Red Card
-
-
57
-
On: Bukayo Saka|Off: Joseph Willock
-
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Cooper
- Koch
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Dallas
- Klich
- Raphinha
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stuart Dallas 15'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- WillianOn: Reiss Nelson | Off: Willian
- WillockOn: Bukayo Saka | Off: Joseph Willock
- Pépé
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
57' 7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
45' 24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé 51'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Substitution, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka replaces Joseph Willock.
|51'
|Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
|51'
|VAR Decision: No card change Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEE
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|2
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|3
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+2
|17
|5
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|6
|Everton
|9
|+3
|16
|7
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|8
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|9
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|10
|Manchester United
|8
|-1
|13
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|12
|Manchester City
|8
|-1
|12
|13
|Arsenal
|8
|-1
|12
|14
|Newcastle United
|9
|-5
|11
|15
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|-12
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|-11
|1
Premier League News
West Ham's Haller heaps more misery on Sheffield United
West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller's thumping strike condemned Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League home defeat on Sunday.
Haller thunderbolt gives West Ham win vs. Sheffield United
Sebastien Haller scores a second-half stunner to give West Ham a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.
Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton ease past Fulham
Dominic Calvert Lewin scores twice as Everton get back to winning ways after three defeats in a row.
Calvert-Lewin hits double as Everton edge past Fulham
Everton's in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a brace as they beat Fulham 3-2 to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool's Klopp is better than he gets credit for - Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that Jurgen Klopp doesn't get the credit he deserves for transforming Liverpool.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne frustrated by handball rule
Kevin De Bruyne said constant changes to the handball rule in recent years have left players on the pitch confused when decisions go against them.