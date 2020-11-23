  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 21
    • Jonny Evans (OG)
  • 41
    • Diogo Jota Goal - Header
  • 45
    • James Justin Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 53
    • On: Neco Williams|Off: Naby Keita
  • 62
    • On: Cengiz Ünder|Off: Harvey Barnes
  • 62
    • On: Dennis Praet|Off: Christian Fuchs
  • 66
    • Nampalys Mendy Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
LIV
4-3-3
LEI
3-4-2-1
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 32Matip
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keita
    On: Neco Williams | Off: Naby Keita
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 17Jones
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
53' 76  Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota  41'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Nathaniel Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65 Leighton Clarkson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

69' Offside, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
68' James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68' Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

Match Stats

LIV
LEI

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (8)
7 (4)
LIV LEI
11 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
7 Corner Kicks 2
4 Saves 6
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Tottenham Hotspur 9 +12 20
2 Chelsea 9 +12 18
3 Leicester City 8 +9 18
4 Liverpool 8 +2 17
5 Southampton 8 +4 16
6 Everton 9 +3 16
7 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
8 West Ham United 9 +5 14
9 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
10 Manchester United 8 -1 13
11 Arsenal 9 -1 13
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
13 Manchester City 8 -1 12
14 Leeds United 9 -3 11
15 Newcastle United 9 -5 11
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 -2 9
17 Fulham 9 -9 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 9 -12 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 9 -11 1