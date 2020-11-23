-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
21
-
Jonny Evans (OG)
-
-
41
-
Diogo Jota Goal - Header
-
-
45
-
James Justin Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
53
-
On: Neco Williams|Off: Naby Keita
-
-
62
-
On: Cengiz Ünder|Off: Harvey Barnes
-
-
62
-
On: Dennis Praet|Off: Christian Fuchs
-
-
66
-
Nampalys Mendy Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Fabinho
- Matip
- Milner
- KeitaOn: Neco Williams | Off: Naby Keita
- Wijnaldum
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Jota
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
53' 76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 41'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- FuchsOn: Dennis Praet | Off: Christian Fuchs
- Evans
- Fofana
- Justin
- Mendy
- Tielemans
- Albrighton
- BarnesOn: Cengiz Ünder | Off: Harvey Barnes
- Maddison
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
6 Jonny Evans OG21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Nampalys Mendy 66'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 James Justin 45'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Offside, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
|68'
|James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|68'
|Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|LEI
|11
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|2
|4
|Saves
|6
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|2
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|3
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+2
|17
|5
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|6
|Everton
|9
|+3
|16
|7
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|8
|West Ham United
|9
|+5
|14
|9
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|10
|Manchester United
|8
|-1
|13
|11
|Arsenal
|9
|-1
|13
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|13
|Manchester City
|8
|-1
|12
|14
|Leeds United
|9
|-3
|11
|15
|Newcastle United
|9
|-5
|11
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Fulham
|9
|-9
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|9
|-12
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|9
|-11
|1
Premier League News
10-man Arsenal hold firm to deny Leeds
Leeds United are held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal despite Nicolas Pepe being sent off in the 51st minute for a headbutt.
Nicolas Pepe epitomises Arsenal's frustrations at Leeds with naive sending off in 3/10 performance
Nicolas Pepe's naive headbutt saw Arsenal reduced to 10 men, and the shorthanded visitors were lucky to cling to a scoreless draw at Leeds.
Arsenal's Pepe sent off in disappointing draw with Leeds
Ill-discipline plagued Arsenal once again as Mikel Arteta's side were reduced to 10-men in the second half of their 0-0 draw with Leeds on Sunday.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
West Ham's Haller heaps more misery on Sheffield United
West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller's thumping strike condemned Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League home defeat on Sunday.
Haller thunderbolt gives West Ham win vs. Sheffield United
Sebastien Haller scores a second-half stunner to give West Ham a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.