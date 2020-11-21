  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 42
    • Moussa Sissoko Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 0.
  • 65
    • On: Giovani Lo Celso|Off: Tanguy Ndombele
  • 65
    • Giovani Lo Celso Goal
Tottenham Hotspur TOT Manchester City MNC
TOT
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 24Aurier
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 17Sissoko
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 28Ndombele
    On: Giovani Lo Celso | Off: Tanguy Ndombele
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 18  Giovani Lo Celso  65'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

65' Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester City 0. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane following a fast break.
65' Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele.
64' Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

TOT
MNC

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
17 (4)
TOT MNC
7 Fouls 12
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
0 Corner Kicks 8
4 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 9 +12 18
2 Leicester City 8 +9 18
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
4 Liverpool 8 +2 17
5 Southampton 8 +4 16
6 Aston Villa 8 +8 15
7 Everton 8 +2 13
8 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
10 Manchester City 7 +1 12
11 Arsenal 8 -1 12
12 West Ham United 8 +4 11
13 Newcastle United 9 -5 11
14 Manchester United 7 -2 10
15 Leeds United 8 -3 10
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 -2 9
17 Fulham 8 -8 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 8 -11 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 8 -10 1