Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
42
-
Moussa Sissoko Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester City 0.
-
-
65
-
On: Giovani Lo Celso|Off: Tanguy Ndombele
-
-
65
-
Giovani Lo Celso Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Bergwijn
- NdombeleOn: Giovani Lo Celso | Off: Tanguy Ndombele
- Heung-Min
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 18 Giovani Lo Celso 65'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
17 Moussa Sissoko 42'
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 5'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Torres
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|65'
|Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester City 0. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Kane following a fast break.
|65'
|Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele.
|64'
|Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
MNC
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
17 (4)
|TOT
|MNC
|7
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|8
|4
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|2
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+10
|17
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+2
|17
|5
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|6
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|7
|Everton
|8
|+2
|13
|8
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|10
|Manchester City
|7
|+1
|12
|11
|Arsenal
|8
|-1
|12
|12
|West Ham United
|8
|+4
|11
|13
|Newcastle United
|9
|-5
|11
|14
|Manchester United
|7
|-2
|10
|15
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Fulham
|8
|-8
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|-11
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|-10
|1
Premier League News
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Brighton record first-ever victory at Villa Park
Goals from Danny Welbeck and Solly March ensure 10-man Brighton beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League.
VAR saves Brighton as Aston Villa denied injury-time penalty
Brighton & Hove Albion celebrated their first Premier League victory since September after Danny Welbeck helped them to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.
Chelsea ease past Newcastle to top the Premier League
An own goal and a strike from Tammy Abraham gives Chelsea their fifth consecutive win.
Christian Pulisic still has 'plenty of opportunities' at Chelsea
With Christian Pulisic's injury woes, Janusz Michallik feels he has it in him to challenge for a starting XI spot.
Are Chelsea legitimate Premier League title contenders?
Janusz Michallik makes a few bold statements after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.