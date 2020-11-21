Manchester United MAN
West Bromwich Albion WBA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Matic
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Mata
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Johnstone
- Townsend
- Ivanovic
- Bartley
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Gallagher
- Sawyers
- Pereira
- Grant
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Karlan Grant
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|24'
|Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|24'
|Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
|22'
|Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
Match Stats
MAN
WBA
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (2)
2 (1)
|MAN
|WBA
|5
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|+12
|20
|2
|Chelsea
|9
|+12
|18
|3
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|4
|Liverpool
|8
|+2
|17
|5
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|6
|Aston Villa
|8
|+8
|15
|7
|Everton
|8
|+2
|13
|8
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|10
|Manchester City
|8
|-1
|12
|11
|Arsenal
|8
|-1
|12
|12
|West Ham United
|8
|+4
|11
|13
|Newcastle United
|9
|-5
|11
|14
|Manchester United
|7
|-2
|10
|15
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Fulham
|8
|-8
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|-11
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|-10
|1
