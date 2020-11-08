  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • Bukayo Saka (OG)
  • 45
    • On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Thomas Partey
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 65
    • On: Nicolas Pépé|Off: Willian
  • 65
    • On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal ARS Aston Villa AVL
ARS
3-4-3
AVL
4-2-3-1
ARS
3-4-3
  • 1Leno
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Gabriel
  • 16Holding
  • 7Saka
  • 25Elneny
  • 18Partey
    On: Dani Ceballos | Off: Thomas Partey
  • 2Bellerín
  • 14Aubameyang
  • 9Lacazette
    On: Edward Nketiah | Off: Alexandre Lacazette
  • 12Willian
    On: Nicolas Pépé | Off: Willian
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 8  Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka   OG25'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 30  Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 19  Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Rúnar Rúnarsson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
Match Commentary

69' Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
68' Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68' Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Match Stats

ARS
AVL

Possession

63% 37%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (2)
9 (2)
ARS AVL
4 Fouls 11
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 6
2 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 8 +9 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
3 Liverpool 8 +2 17
4 Southampton 8 +4 16
5 Chelsea 8 +10 15
6 Everton 8 +2 13
7 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
9 Aston Villa 6 +6 12
10 Arsenal 7 +2 12
11 Manchester City 7 +1 12
12 West Ham United 8 +4 11
13 Newcastle United 8 -3 11
14 Manchester United 7 -2 10
15 Leeds United 8 -3 10
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 -3 6
17 Fulham 8 -8 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 8 -11 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 8 -10 1