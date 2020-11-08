-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Bukayo Saka (OG)
-
-
45
-
On: Dani Ceballos|Off: Thomas Partey
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
65
-
On: Nicolas Pépé|Off: Willian
-
-
65
-
On: Edward Nketiah|Off: Alexandre Lacazette
-
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Saka
- Elneny
- ParteyOn: Dani Ceballos | Off: Thomas Partey
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- LacazetteOn: Edward Nketiah | Off: Alexandre Lacazette
- WillianOn: Nicolas Pépé | Off: Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka OG25'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
65' 19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- McGinn
- Douglas Luiz
- Grealish
- Barkley
- Trézéguet
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jed Steer
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
|68'
|Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|68'
|Foul by Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|AVL
|4
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|6
|2
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+10
|17
|3
|Liverpool
|8
|+2
|17
|4
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|+10
|15
|6
|Everton
|8
|+2
|13
|7
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|6
|+6
|12
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|+2
|12
|11
|Manchester City
|7
|+1
|12
|12
|West Ham United
|8
|+4
|11
|13
|Newcastle United
|8
|-3
|11
|14
|Manchester United
|7
|-2
|10
|15
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|-3
|6
|17
|Fulham
|8
|-8
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|-11
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|-10
|1
Premier League News
Man City, Liverpool show flaws and fatigue, giving hope to Premier League title rivals
Liverpool's patchwork defence & Man City's struggling attack both came to the fore in a 1-1 draw which showed just how wide open the title race is.
Liverpool's Klopp backs Man United's Solskjaer over fixtures schedule
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he hit out at the fixture schedule.
De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City and Liverpool draw
Kevin De Bruyne misses a decisive first-half penalty as Liverpool and Manchester City share a 1-1 draw.
Henderson 8/10, Salah 7/10 as Liverpool settle for draw with City
Jordan Henderson delivered a commanding performance in central midfield but it wasn't quite enough as Liverpool and Man City drew 1-1 at the Etihad.
Man City's Gabriel Jesus gets 7/10 as up and down form continues vs. Liverpool
Manchester City were held to a point on Sunday night after a fascinating 1-1 draw against reigning champions Liverpool.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?