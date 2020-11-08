  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Mohamed Salah Penalty - Scored
  • 31
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal
  • 42
    • Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Missed
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 46
    • Joël Matip Yellow Card
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
MNC
4-3-3
LIV
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Jesus
  • 21Torres
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus  31'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
50 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

50' Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
50' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
48' Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

Match Stats

MNC
LIV

Possession

55% 45%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
8 (3)
MNC LIV
8 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
0 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 8 +9 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +10 17
3 Southampton 8 +4 16
4 Liverpool 7 +2 16
5 Chelsea 8 +10 15
6 Everton 8 +2 13
7 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -1 13
9 Aston Villa 6 +6 12
10 Arsenal 7 +2 12
11 West Ham United 8 +4 11
12 Manchester City 6 +1 11
13 Newcastle United 8 -3 11
14 Manchester United 7 -2 10
15 Leeds United 8 -3 10
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 -3 6
17 Fulham 8 -8 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 8 -11 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 8 -10 1