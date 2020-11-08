Manchester City MNC
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Mohamed Salah Penalty - Scored
-
-
31
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
-
42
-
Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Missed
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
46
-
Joël Matip Yellow Card
-
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 31'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Gomez
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip 46'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 13'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
|50'
|Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
|48'
|Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Match Stats
MNC
LIV
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
8 (3)
|MNC
|LIV
|8
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|8
|+9
|18
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+10
|17
|3
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|4
|Liverpool
|7
|+2
|16
|5
|Chelsea
|8
|+10
|15
|6
|Everton
|8
|+2
|13
|7
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-1
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|6
|+6
|12
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|+2
|12
|11
|West Ham United
|8
|+4
|11
|12
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|13
|Newcastle United
|8
|-3
|11
|14
|Manchester United
|7
|-2
|10
|15
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|-3
|6
|17
|Fulham
|8
|-8
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|-11
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|8
|-10
|1
