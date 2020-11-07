Everton EVE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Digne
- Holgate
- Keane
- Coleman
- Sigurdsson
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Bernard
- Calvert-Lewin
- Rodríguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Mata
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|15'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
|15'
|Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|8'
|Corner, Everton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Match Stats
EVE
MAN
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
1 (0)
|EVE
|MAN
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|2
|Liverpool
|7
|+2
|16
|3
|Leicester City
|7
|+8
|15
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|+9
|14
|5
|Everton
|7
|+4
|13
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|7
|Chelsea
|7
|+7
|12
|8
|Aston Villa
|6
|+6
|12
|9
|Arsenal
|7
|+2
|12
|10
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|11
|Newcastle United
|8
|-3
|11
|12
|Leeds United
|7
|0
|10
|13
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|10
|14
|West Ham United
|7
|+3
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|6
|-4
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|-3
|6
|17
|Fulham
|7
|-7
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|-10
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|7
|-7
|1
