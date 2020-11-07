  • KO
    • Kickoff
Everton Logo Everton EVE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
EVE
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
EVE
4-3-3
  • 1Pickford
  • 12Digne
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 23Coleman
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 6Allan
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Bernard
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 19Rodríguez
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mason Holgate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 James Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Cenk Tosun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

15' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
15' Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
8' Corner, Everton. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Match Stats

EVE
MAN

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
1 (0)
EVE MAN
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Southampton 8 +4 16
2 Liverpool 7 +2 16
3 Leicester City 7 +8 15
4 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +9 14
5 Everton 7 +4 13
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 0 13
7 Chelsea 7 +7 12
8 Aston Villa 6 +6 12
9 Arsenal 7 +2 12
10 Manchester City 6 +1 11
11 Newcastle United 8 -3 11
12 Leeds United 7 0 10
13 Crystal Palace 7 -3 10
14 West Ham United 7 +3 8
15 Manchester United 6 -4 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 -3 6
17 Fulham 7 -7 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 7 -10 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 7 -7 1