  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 9
    • David McGoldrick Goal
  • 23
    • Tammy Abraham Goal
  • 34
    • Ben Chilwell Goal
  • 37
    • John Egan Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Sheffield United SHU Sheffield United Logo
CHE
4-3-3
SHU
3-5-2
CHE
4-3-3
  • 16Mendy
  • 21Chilwell
  • 6Silva
  • 15Zouma
  • 24James
  • 19Mount
  • 7Kanté
  • 17Kovacic
  • 11Werner
  • 9Abraham
  • 22Ziyech
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham  23'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Emerson Palmieri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

61' Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
58' Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57' Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by John Egan.

Match Stats

CHE
SHU

Possession

74% 26%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (5)
5 (3)
CHE SHU
4 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 4
2 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Southampton 8 +4 16
2 Liverpool 7 +2 16
3 Leicester City 7 +8 15
4 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +9 14
5 Everton 8 +2 13
6 Crystal Palace 8 0 13
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 0 13
8 Chelsea 7 +7 12
9 Aston Villa 6 +6 12
10 Arsenal 7 +2 12
11 Manchester City 6 +1 11
12 Newcastle United 8 -3 11
13 Manchester United 7 -2 10
14 Leeds United 8 -3 10
15 West Ham United 7 +3 8
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 -3 6
17 Fulham 7 -7 4
18 West Bromwich Albion 7 -10 3
19 Burnley 7 -9 2
20 Sheffield United 7 -7 1