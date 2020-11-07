Chelsea CHE
Sheffield United SHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
9
-
David McGoldrick Goal
-
-
23
-
Tammy Abraham Goal
-
-
34
-
Ben Chilwell Goal
-
-
37
-
John Egan Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Kovacic
- Werner
- Abraham
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell 34'
Goals 1
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Tammy Abraham 23'
Goals 1
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Ramsdale
- Stevens
- Egan
- Basham
- Lowe
- Lundstram
- Norwood
- Berge
- Baldock
- McGoldrick
- Brewster
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
12 John Egan 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 David McGoldrick 9'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|61'
|Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
|58'
|Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
|57'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by John Egan.
Match Stats
CHE
SHU
Possession
74% 26%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (5)
5 (3)
|CHE
|SHU
|4
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Southampton
|8
|+4
|16
|2
|Liverpool
|7
|+2
|16
|3
|Leicester City
|7
|+8
|15
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|+9
|14
|5
|Everton
|8
|+2
|13
|6
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|13
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|8
|Chelsea
|7
|+7
|12
|9
|Aston Villa
|6
|+6
|12
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|+2
|12
|11
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|12
|Newcastle United
|8
|-3
|11
|13
|Manchester United
|7
|-2
|10
|14
|Leeds United
|8
|-3
|10
|15
|West Ham United
|7
|+3
|8
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|-3
|6
|17
|Fulham
|7
|-7
|4
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|7
|-10
|3
|19
|Burnley
|7
|-9
|2
|20
|Sheffield United
|7
|-7
|1
