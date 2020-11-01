Manchester United MAN
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-1-2-1-2
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fred
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Saka
- Partey
- Elneny
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|13'
|Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|13'
|Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
|12'
|Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a headed pass following a corner.
Match Stats
MAN
ARS
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
1 (0)
|MAN
|ARS
|0
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|+2
|16
|2
|Everton
|7
|+4
|13
|3
|Southampton
|7
|+2
|13
|4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|5
|Chelsea
|7
|+7
|12
|6
|Aston Villa
|6
|+6
|12
|7
|Leicester City
|6
|+5
|12
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|+8
|11
|9
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|10
|Newcastle United
|7
|-1
|11
|11
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|12
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|10
|13
|Arsenal
|6
|+1
|9
|14
|West Ham United
|7
|+3
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|-8
|3
|18
|Sheffield United
|7
|-7
|1
|19
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
|20
|Burnley
|6
|-9
|1
