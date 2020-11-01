Burnley BUR
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
26
-
Hakim Ziyech Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Jay Rodriguez|Off: Dale Stephens
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Burnley 0, Chelsea 1.
-
-
49
-
Kevin Long Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
Kurt Zouma Goal - Header
-
-
70
-
Timo Werner Goal
-
4-4-2
- Pope
- Taylor
- Tarkowski
- Long
- Lowton
- McNeil
- StephensOn: Jay Rodriguez | Off: Dale Stephens
- Westwood
- Brownhill
- Barnes
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long 49'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 19 Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
33 Max Thompson
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- James
- Mount
- Kanté
- Havertz
- Werner
- Abraham
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma 63'
Goals 1
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 70'
Goals 1
|
22 Hakim Ziyech 26'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Karlo Ziger
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Turf Moor
-
,
Match Commentary
|70'
|Goal! Burnley 0, Chelsea 3. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
|69'
|Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
|69'
|Offside, Chelsea. Edouard Mendy tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Match Stats
BUR
CHE
Possession
34% 66%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (0)
11 (8)
|BUR
|CHE
|8
|Fouls
|10
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|5
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|4
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|5
|Leicester City
|6
|+5
|12
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|+8
|11
|7
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|8
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|9
|Southampton
|6
|+1
|10
|10
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|10
|11
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|12
|Arsenal
|6
|+1
|9
|13
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|14
|Newcastle United
|6
|-2
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|-8
|3
|18
|Burnley
|5
|-6
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|7
|-7
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
