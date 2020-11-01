  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 26
    • Hakim Ziyech Goal
  • 45
    • On: Jay Rodriguez|Off: Dale Stephens
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Burnley 0, Chelsea 1.
  • 49
    • Kevin Long Yellow Card
  • 63
    • Kurt Zouma Goal - Header
  • 70
    • Timo Werner Goal
Burnley Logo Burnley BUR Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
BUR
4-4-2
CHE
4-3-3
BUR
4-4-2
  • 1Pope
  • 3Taylor
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 28Long
  • 2Lowton
  • 11McNeil
  • 16Stephens
    On: Jay Rodriguez | Off: Dale Stephens
  • 18Westwood
  • 8Brownhill
  • 10Barnes
  • 9Wood
No. Name
1 Nick Pope
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tarkowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Kevin Long  49'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Charlie Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Lowton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 19  Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ashley Westwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Dwight McNeil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Josh Brownhill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ashley Barnes
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Chris Wood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
38 Lewis Richardson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Max Thompson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Turf Moor
  • ,

Match Commentary

70' Goal! Burnley 0, Chelsea 3. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
69' Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
69' Offside, Chelsea. Edouard Mendy tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

Match Stats

BUR
CHE

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (0)
11 (8)
BUR CHE
8 Fouls 10
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
2 Corner Kicks 3
5 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 6 +5 13
2 Liverpool 6 +1 13
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 0 13
4 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
5 Leicester City 6 +5 12
6 Tottenham Hotspur 6 +8 11
7 Manchester City 6 +1 11
8 Leeds United 6 +3 10
9 Southampton 6 +1 10
10 Crystal Palace 7 -3 10
11 Chelsea 6 +4 9
12 Arsenal 6 +1 9
13 West Ham United 6 +4 8
14 Newcastle United 6 -2 8
15 Manchester United 5 -3 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 -2 5
17 West Bromwich Albion 6 -8 3
18 Burnley 5 -6 1
19 Sheffield United 7 -7 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1