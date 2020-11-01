Liverpool LIV
West Ham United WHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Pablo Fornals Goal
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Gomez
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Jones
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Fabianski
- Masuaku
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Balbuena
- Coufal
- Fornals
- Rice
- Soucek
- Bowen
- Haller
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
18 Pablo Fornals 10'
Goals 1
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|25'
|Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
|23'
|Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
|23'
|Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
LIV
WHU
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
1 (1)
|LIV
|WHU
|1
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|0
|13
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|+7
|12
|5
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|6
|Leicester City
|6
|+5
|12
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|+8
|11
|8
|Manchester City
|6
|+1
|11
|9
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|10
|Southampton
|6
|+1
|10
|11
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|10
|12
|Arsenal
|6
|+1
|9
|13
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|14
|Newcastle United
|6
|-2
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|-8
|3
|18
|Sheffield United
|7
|-7
|1
|19
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
|20
|Burnley
|6
|-9
|1
