MAN
4-2-3-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 21James
  • 18Fernandes
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Juan Mata
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 Edinson Cavani
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Axel Tuanzebe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,

Match Commentary

35' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
35' Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Mata.
33' Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

Match Stats

MAN
CHE

Possession

38% 62%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
3 (1)
MAN CHE
2 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 5 +7 13
2 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
3 Leeds United 6 +3 10
4 Liverpool 5 0 10
5 Crystal Palace 6 -1 10
6 Leicester City 5 +4 9
7 Arsenal 5 +2 9
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 -2 9
9 Tottenham Hotspur 5 +7 8
10 Chelsea 5 +4 8
11 West Ham United 6 +4 8
12 Manchester City 5 0 8
13 Southampton 5 -1 7
14 Newcastle United 5 -2 7
15 Manchester United 4 -3 6
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 -2 4
17 West Bromwich Albion 5 -8 2
18 Burnley 4 -5 1
19 Sheffield United 5 -5 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1