Manchester United MAN
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- James
- Fernandes
- Mata
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Zouma
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Kanté
- Jorginho
- James
- Pulisic
- Havertz
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|35'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Edouard Mendy.
|35'
|Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Mata.
|33'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Match Stats
MAN
CHE
Possession
38% 62%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
3 (1)
|MAN
|CHE
|2
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|3
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|4
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-1
|10
|6
|Leicester City
|5
|+4
|9
|7
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-2
|9
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|10
|Chelsea
|5
|+4
|8
|11
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|12
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|13
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Newcastle United
|5
|-2
|7
|15
|Manchester United
|4
|-3
|6
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|-8
|2
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|5
|-5
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
