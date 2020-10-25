Arsenal ARS
Leicester City LEI
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
30
-
Héctor Bellerín Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Christian Fuchs Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
Youri Tielemans Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
49
-
On: Shkodran Mustafi|Off: David Luiz
-
-
52
-
Wesley Fofana Yellow Card
-
3-4-3
- Leno
- Xhaka
- Gabriel
- David LuizOn: Shkodran Mustafi | Off: David Luiz
- Tierney
- Ceballos
- Partey
- Bellerín
- Saka
- Lacazette
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
49' 20 Shkodran Mustafi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Héctor Bellerín 30'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Schmeichel
- Fuchs
- Evans
- Fofana
- Justin
- Mendy
- Tielemans
- Castagne
- Maddison
- Praet
- Barnes
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
28 Christian Fuchs 32'
Goals 0
|
3 Wesley Fofana 52'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Youri Tielemans 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Cengiz Ünder
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
|56'
|Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|56'
|Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Match Stats
ARS
LEI
Possession
58% 42%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (3)
4 (0)
|ARS
|LEI
|6
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|4
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|5
|Southampton
|6
|+1
|10
|6
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-1
|10
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|-2
|10
|8
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|9
|Leicester City
|5
|+4
|9
|10
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|12
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|13
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Newcastle United
|6
|-2
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|-8
|2
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|6
|-6
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
