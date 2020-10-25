  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 30
    • Héctor Bellerín Yellow Card
  • 32
    • Christian Fuchs Yellow Card
  • 41
    • Youri Tielemans Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 49
    • On: Shkodran Mustafi|Off: David Luiz
  • 52
    • Wesley Fofana Yellow Card
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ARS
3-4-3
LEI
3-4-2-1
ARS
3-4-3
  • 1Leno
  • 34Xhaka
  • 6Gabriel
  • 23David Luiz
    On: Shkodran Mustafi | Off: David Luiz
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Ceballos
  • 18Partey
  • 2Bellerín
  • 7Saka
  • 9Lacazette
  • 14Aubameyang
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49' 20  Shkodran Mustafi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Alexandre Lacazette
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Rúnar Rúnarsson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Joseph Willock
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

57' Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
56' Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56' Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

Match Stats

ARS
LEI

Possession

58% 42%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (3)
4 (0)
ARS LEI
6 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 6 +5 13
2 Liverpool 6 +1 13
3 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
4 Leeds United 6 +3 10
5 Southampton 6 +1 10
6 Crystal Palace 6 -1 10
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 -2 10
8 Chelsea 6 +4 9
9 Leicester City 5 +4 9
10 Arsenal 5 +2 9
11 Tottenham Hotspur 5 +7 8
12 West Ham United 6 +4 8
13 Manchester City 5 0 8
14 Newcastle United 6 -2 8
15 Manchester United 5 -3 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 -2 4
17 West Bromwich Albion 5 -8 2
18 Burnley 4 -5 1
19 Sheffield United 6 -6 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1