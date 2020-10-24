Liverpool LIV
Sheffield United SHU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
John Lundstram Yellow Card
-
-
13
-
Sander Berge Penalty - Scored
-
-
41
-
Roberto Firmino Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Gomez
- Fabinho
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Roberto Firmino 41'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Ramsdale
- Stevens
- Egan
- Basham
- Osborn
- Lundstram
- Ampadu
- Berge
- Baldock
- Brewster
- McBurnie
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 John Lundstram 3'
Goals 0
|
8 Sander Berge 13'
Goals 1
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|48'
|Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross following a corner.
|48'
|Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
|48'
|Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sander Berge with a headed pass.
Match Stats
LIV
SHU
Possession
65% 35%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (4)
7 (2)
|LIV
|SHU
|6
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|3
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|4
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-1
|10
|6
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|7
|Leicester City
|5
|+4
|9
|8
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|5
|-2
|9
|10
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|11
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|12
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|13
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|14
|Newcastle United
|5
|-2
|7
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|-8
|2
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|5
|-5
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
