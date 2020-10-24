  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 3
    • John Lundstram Yellow Card
  • 13
    • Sander Berge Penalty - Scored
  • 41
    • Roberto Firmino Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Sheffield United SHU Sheffield United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-2-3-1
SHU
3-5-2
LIV
4-2-3-1
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 12Gomez
  • 3Fabinho
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 14Henderson
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino  41'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Xherdan Shaqiri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takumi Minamino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Nathaniel Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
76 Neco Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,

Match Commentary

48' Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross following a corner.
48' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
48' Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sander Berge with a headed pass.

Match Stats

LIV
SHU

Possession

65% 35%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (4)
7 (2)
LIV SHU
6 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 5 +7 13
2 Aston Villa 5 +7 12
3 Leeds United 6 +3 10
4 Liverpool 5 0 10
5 Crystal Palace 6 -1 10
6 Chelsea 6 +4 9
7 Leicester City 5 +4 9
8 Arsenal 5 +2 9
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 -2 9
10 Tottenham Hotspur 5 +7 8
11 West Ham United 6 +4 8
12 Manchester City 5 0 8
13 Southampton 5 -1 7
14 Newcastle United 5 -2 7
15 Manchester United 5 -3 7
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 -2 4
17 West Bromwich Albion 5 -8 2
18 Burnley 4 -5 1
19 Sheffield United 5 -5 1
20 Fulham 6 -9 1