-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Josh Brownhill Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Pope
- Taylor
- Tarkowski
- Long
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Brownhill
- Westwood
- Gudmundsson
- Wood
- Barnes
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kevin Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Josh Brownhill 2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
12 Robbie Brady
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
41 Josh Benson
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Doherty
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Turf Moor
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Burnley 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
|45'+2'
|Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
|45'
|Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BUR
|TOT
|4
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|6
|+1
|13
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|+7
|12
|4
|Leicester City
|6
|+5
|12
|5
|Leeds United
|6
|+3
|10
|6
|Southampton
|6
|+1
|10
|7
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-1
|10
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|-2
|10
|9
|Chelsea
|6
|+4
|9
|10
|Arsenal
|6
|+1
|9
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|+7
|8
|12
|West Ham United
|6
|+4
|8
|13
|Manchester City
|5
|0
|8
|14
|Newcastle United
|6
|-2
|8
|15
|Manchester United
|5
|-3
|7
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|-2
|5
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|-8
|3
|18
|Burnley
|4
|-5
|1
|19
|Sheffield United
|6
|-6
|1
|20
|Fulham
|6
|-9
|1
