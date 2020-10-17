-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Sadio Mané Goal
-
-
11
-
On: Joe Gomez|Off: Virgil van Dijk
-
- Pickford
- Digne
- Keane
- Mina
- Coleman
- Gomes
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
- Rodríguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
- Adrián
- Robertson
- van DijkOn: Joe Gomez | Off: Virgil van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcantara
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
11' 12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Goodison Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|13'
|Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
|13'
|Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
|12'
|Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|EVE
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|3
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|4
|Arsenal
|4
|+3
|9
|5
|Liverpool
|4
|0
|9
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|+7
|7
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|+4
|7
|8
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|9
|Newcastle United
|4
|+1
|7
|10
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|11
|Southampton
|4
|-1
|6
|12
|Crystal Palace
|4
|-2
|6
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-3
|6
|14
|Manchester City
|3
|-1
|4
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Manchester United
|3
|-6
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|18
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|4
|-5
|0
|20
|Fulham
|4
|-8
|0
