  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 3
    • Sadio Mané Goal
  • 11
    • On: Joe Gomez|Off: Virgil van Dijk
Everton Logo Everton EVE Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
EVE
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
EVE
4-3-3
  • 1Pickford
  • 12Digne
  • 5Keane
  • 13Mina
  • 23Coleman
  • 21Gomes
  • 6Allan
  • 16Doucouré
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 19Rodríguez
No. Name
1 Jordan Pickford
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Michael Keane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Seamus Coleman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Allan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Abdoulaye Doucouré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 James Rodríguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Goodison Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

13' Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
13' Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
12' Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

Match Stats

EVE
LIV

Possession

46% 54%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
4 (1)
EVE LIV
0 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 4 +7 12
2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
3 Leicester City 4 +5 9
4 Arsenal 4 +3 9
5 Liverpool 4 0 9
6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +7 7
7 Chelsea 4 +4 7
8 Leeds United 4 +1 7
9 Newcastle United 4 +1 7
10 West Ham United 4 +4 6
11 Southampton 4 -1 6
12 Crystal Palace 4 -2 6
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -3 6
14 Manchester City 3 -1 4
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 -2 3
16 Manchester United 3 -6 3
17 West Bromwich Albion 4 -8 1
18 Burnley 3 -5 0
19 Sheffield United 4 -5 0
20 Fulham 4 -8 0