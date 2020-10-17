Newcastle United NEW
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
2
-
Luke Shaw (OG)
-
4-1-4-1
- Darlow
- Lewis
- Fernández
- Lascelles
- Krafth
- Hayden
- Saint-Maximin
- Hendrick
- Shelvey
- Joelinton
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Ryan Fraser
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- James
- Fernandes
- Mata
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw OG2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|20'
|VAR Decision: No Goal Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United.
|19'
|GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
|19'
|Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
Match Stats
NEW
MAN
Possession
33% 67%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
6 (0)
|NEW
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|3
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|4
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|5
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|6
|Chelsea
|5
|+4
|8
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|+7
|7
|8
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|9
|Newcastle United
|4
|+1
|7
|10
|Manchester City
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|12
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|13
|Crystal Palace
|4
|-2
|6
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-3
|6
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Manchester United
|3
|-6
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|18
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|4
|-5
|0
|20
|Fulham
|4
|-8
|0
