  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 1
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
  • 8
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 16
    • Harry Kane Goal - Header
  • 20
    • Michail Antonio Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT West Ham United WHU West Ham United Logo
TOT
4-2-3-1
WHU
5-4-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 6Sánchez
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 24Aurier
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 28Ndombele
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Moussa Sissoko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  8' 16'
Goals 2
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min  1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Carlos Vinicius
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

  VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Match Commentary

50' Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
50' Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.
48' Attempt missed. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Match Stats

TOT
WHU

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
8 (2)
TOT WHU
5 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
0 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 5 +7 13
2 Liverpool 5 0 10
3 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
4 Leicester City 4 +5 9
5 Arsenal 5 +2 9
6 Chelsea 5 +4 8
7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +7 7
8 Leeds United 4 +1 7
9 Manchester City 4 0 7
10 Southampton 5 -1 7
11 Newcastle United 5 -2 7
12 Crystal Palace 5 -2 7
13 West Ham United 4 +4 6
14 Manchester United 4 -3 6
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -3 6
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 -2 4
17 Sheffield United 5 -5 1
18 West Bromwich Albion 4 -8 1
19 Fulham 5 -8 1
20 Burnley 3 -5 0