-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
1
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
-
8
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
16
-
Harry Kane Goal - Header
-
-
20
-
Michail Antonio Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Sánchez
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Sissoko
- Heung-Min
- Ndombele
- Bergwijn
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 8' 16'
Goals 2
|
7 Son Heung-Min 1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Fabianski
- Masuaku
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Balbuena
- Coufal
- Fornals
- Rice
- Soucek
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|
30 Michail Antonio 20'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
|50'
|Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.
|48'
|Attempt missed. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|WHU
|5
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|5
|+7
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|10
|3
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|4
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|5
|Arsenal
|5
|+2
|9
|6
|Chelsea
|5
|+4
|8
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|+7
|7
|8
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|9
|Manchester City
|4
|0
|7
|10
|Southampton
|5
|-1
|7
|11
|Newcastle United
|5
|-2
|7
|12
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-2
|7
|13
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|14
|Manchester United
|4
|-3
|6
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-3
|6
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|Sheffield United
|5
|-5
|1
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|19
|Fulham
|5
|-8
|1
|20
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
Premier League News
Brighton's late strike earns a point vs. rivals Palace
Alexis Mac Allister canceled out Wilfried Zaha's penalty, with Lewis Dunk seeing red for Brighton.
Brighton grab deserved late point at Palace
Substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored his first Premier League goal to secure Brighton and Hove Albion a deserved point in a 1-1 draw away at arch-r
Liverpool, Man United failed in 'Project Big Picture,' but English football's problems won't go away
While the power grab and plan to overhaul English football hit a wall, Liverpool and Man United deftly raised some pressing questions and issues.
Late Sheffield United penalty rescues point vs. Fulham
Billy Sharp's 85th minute penalty cancels out Ademola Lookman's opener for Fulham in a 1-1 draw.
Sheffield Utd and Fulham claim first Premier League points of season
Sheffield United and Fulham picked up their first point each of the Premier League campaign after a cagey 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday.
Liverpool concerned and confused by VAR controversy - sources
Liverpool are seeking answers from the Premier League and PGMOL, sources told ESPN, after being left concerned and confused by VAR explanations.