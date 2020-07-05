Liverpool's Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expressed his concerns about releasing his players for international duty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the clu
|No.
|Name
|
18 Matt Targett
|
20 Ross Barkley
|
17 Trézéguet
|Substitutes
|
12 Jed Steer
|
39 Keinan Davis
|No.
|Name
|
13 Adrián
|
12 Joe Gomez
|
3 Fabinho
|
20 Diogo Jota
|Substitutes
|
27 Divock Origi
|
17 Curtis Jones
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Liverpool LIV
|2-0
|Aston Villa AVL
|5 Jul, 2020
|English Premier League
|Aston Villa AVL
|5-0
|Liverpool LIV
|17 Dec, 2019
|English Carabao Cup
|Aston Villa AVL
|1-2
|Liverpool LIV
|2 Nov, 2019
|English Premier League
|Aston Villa AVL
|0-6
|Liverpool LIV
|14 Feb, 2016
|English Premier League
|Liverpool LIV
|3-2
|Aston Villa AVL
|26 Sep, 2015
|English Premier League
|FT Result
|AVL 11/2
|Draw 19/5
|LIV 4/9
|DBL Chance
|AVL or Draw 13/8
|Draw or LIV 1/9
|AVL or LIV 2/11
|Match Goals
|3.25
|Over 23/25
|Under 49/50
|GoalScorers
|First
|Last
|Anytime
|M. Salah
|3/1
|3/1
|8/11
|D. Jota
|4/1
|4/1
|21/20
|D. Origi
|4/1
|4/1
|21/20
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Arsenal
|4
|+3
|9
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|+7
|7
|6
|Chelsea
|4
|+4
|7
|7
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|8
|Newcastle United
|4
|+1
|7
|9
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|10
|Aston Villa
|2
|+4
|6
|11
|Southampton
|4
|-1
|6
|12
|Crystal Palace
|4
|-2
|6
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4
|-3
|6
|14
|Manchester City
|3
|-1
|4
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Manchester United
|3
|-6
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|18
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
|19
|Sheffield United
|4
|-5
|0
|20
|Fulham
|4
|-8
|0
