  • 26Martinez
  • 18Targett
  • 5Mings
  • 4Konsa
  • 2Cash
  • 20Barkley
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Watkins
  • 17Trézéguet
No. Name
  26 Emiliano Martinez
  5 Tyrone Mings
  4 Ezri Konsa
  18 Matt Targett
  2 Matthew Cash
  6 Douglas Luiz
  20 Ross Barkley
  7 John McGinn
  11 Ollie Watkins
  10 Jack Grealish
  17 Trézéguet
Substitutes
  14 Conor Hourihane
  12 Jed Steer
  27 Ahmed El Mohamady
  15 Bertrand Traoré
  19 Marvelous Nakamba
  21 Anwar El-Ghazi
  39 Keinan Davis

Top Scorers

  • Aston Villa AVL
    • 4
      Ezri Konsa Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1
    • 5
      Tyrone Mings Defender
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1
    • 10
      Jack Grealish Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Goals: 1
  • Liverpool LIV
    • 11
      Mohamed Salah Midfielder
      Matches: 3
      Goals: 3
    • 10
      Sadio Mané Forward
      Matches: 3
      Goals: 3
    • 4
      Virgil van Dijk Defender
      Matches: 3
      Goals: 1

Most Assists

  • Aston Villa AVL
    • 7
      John McGinn Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 2
    • 5
      Tyrone Mings Defender
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
    • 14
      Conor Hourihane Midfielder
      Matches: 2
      Assists: 1
  • Liverpool LIV
    • 66
      Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender
      Matches: 3
      Assists: 1
    • 9
      Roberto Firmino Midfielder
      Matches: 3
      Assists: 1
    • 26
      Andy Robertson Defender
      Matches: 3
      Assists: 1

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Liverpool LIV 2-0 Aston Villa AVL 5 Jul, 2020 English Premier League
Aston Villa AVL 5-0 Liverpool LIV 17 Dec, 2019 English Carabao Cup
Aston Villa AVL 1-2 Liverpool LIV 2 Nov, 2019 English Premier League
Aston Villa AVL 0-6 Liverpool LIV 14 Feb, 2016 English Premier League
Liverpool LIV 3-2 Aston Villa AVL 26 Sep, 2015 English Premier League

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • AVL 4
    • 9 LIV

  • Goals Against

    • AVL 0
    • 4 LIV

  • Goal Difference

    • AVL 4
    • 5 LIV

  • Assists

    • AVL 4
    • 3 LIV

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 4 +7 12
2 Leicester City 4 +5 9
3 Liverpool 3 +5 9
4 Arsenal 4 +3 9
5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +7 7
6 Chelsea 4 +4 7
7 Leeds United 4 +1 7
8 Newcastle United 4 +1 7
9 West Ham United 4 +4 6
10 Aston Villa 2 +4 6
11 Southampton 4 -1 6
12 Crystal Palace 4 -2 6
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 -3 6
14 Manchester City 3 -1 4
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 4 -2 3
16 Manchester United 3 -6 3
17 West Bromwich Albion 4 -8 1
18 Burnley 3 -5 0
19 Sheffield United 4 -5 0
20 Fulham 4 -8 0