Arsenal ARS
Sheffield United SHU
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
38
-
Sander Berge Yellow Card
-
3-4-3
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- David Luiz
- Saka
- Ceballos
- Elneny
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Nketiah
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Ramsdale
- Robinson
- Egan
- Basham
- Stevens
- Osborn
- Berge
- Lundstram
- Baldock
- McGoldrick
- Burke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
12 John Egan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ben Osborn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Sander Berge 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Oliver Burke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
10 Billy Sharp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Max Lowe
Goals 0
|
22 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|42'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by John Egan.
|38'
|Sander Berge (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|38'
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
ARS
SHU
Possession
73% 27%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
1 (0)
|ARS
|SHU
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|Leicester City
|4
|+5
|9
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Chelsea
|4
|+4
|7
|5
|Leeds United
|4
|+1
|7
|6
|Newcastle United
|4
|+1
|7
|7
|West Ham United
|4
|+4
|6
|8
|Aston Villa
|2
|+4
|6
|9
|Arsenal
|3
|+2
|6
|10
|Southampton
|4
|-1
|6
|11
|Crystal Palace
|4
|-2
|6
|12
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+2
|4
|13
|Manchester City
|3
|-1
|4
|14
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|-4
|3
|17
|West Bromwich Albion
|4
|-8
|1
|18
|Sheffield United
|3
|-4
|0
|19
|Burnley
|3
|-5
|0
|20
|Fulham
|3
|-7
|0
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
West Ham produce dominant display to end Leicester's winning streak
West Ham celebrated a stunning 3-0 league win at Leicester City on Sunday to end the Foxes' perfect start after three successive wins.
Saints compound West Brom troubles with 2-0 victory
Southampton beat an insipid West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the Premier League with goals either side of half time from Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu.
Man United should sign Tottenham's Kane over Sancho - Rooney
Ex-Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes Tottenham's Harry Kane will be a better fit at the club than Jadon Sancho.
Newcastle smash Burnley behind Wilson's double
Callum Wilson puts in two as Newcastle race past Burnley 3-1.
Wilson double condemns Burnley to third straight defeat
A double from Callum Wilson earned Newcastle United their first home win of the new Premier League season with a 3-1 success over Burnley.