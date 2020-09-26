West Bromwich Albion WBA
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Callum Robinson Goal
-
-
8
-
Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
Callum Robinson Goal
-
-
27
-
Reece James Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Kyle Bartley Goal
-
5-4-1
- Johnstone
- Townsend
- O'Shea
- Bartley
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Sawyers
- Livermore
- Pereira
- Robinson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
5 Kyle Bartley 27'
Goals 1
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Callum Robinson 4' 25'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Kyle Edwards
Goals 0
|
28 Sam Field
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Cedric Kipre
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Caballero
- Alonso
- Silva
- Christensen
- James
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Werner
- Havertz
- Mount
- Abraham
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Marcos Alonso 8'
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James 27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
Match Commentary
|44'
|Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers with a cross.
|41'
|Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|41'
|Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
WBA
CHE
Possession
24% 76%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
10 (2)
|WBA
|CHE
|5
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|3
|+5
|9
|2
|Leicester City
|2
|+5
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+2
|6
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|7
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Newcastle United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Burnley
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|19
|Southampton
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
Premier League News
Can Calvert-Lewin reach 20 Premier League goals this season?
Shaka Hislop reacts to Everton's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison goals.
How did Man United's Bruno Fernandes score winner vs. Brighton AFTER full-time whistle was blown?
Manchester United dramatically won at Brighton via the latest of late winners. How were they allowed to score after the referee had ended the game?
Everton's perfect start continues with Palace win
Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison give Everton their third straight Premier League win.
Everton top Premier League after 2-1 win against Crystal Palace
Everton made it three wins out of three as they topped the Premier League after a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.
Man United's luck at Brighton shouldn't obscure familiar, frustrating issues with Solskjaer's side, tactics
Solskjaer insists that Man United will improve, but the same issues in midfield and defense remain, their win at Brighton down to some absurd luck.
Injury-time penalty gives Man United late victory vs. Brighton
A dramatic injury-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United a 3-2 win over Brighton.