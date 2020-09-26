  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Callum Robinson Goal
  • 8
    • Marcos Alonso Yellow Card
  • 25
    • Callum Robinson Goal
  • 27
    • Reece James Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Kyle Bartley Goal
West Bromwich Albion Logo West Bromwich Albion WBA Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WBA
5-4-1
CHE
4-2-3-1
WBA
5-4-1
  • 1Johnstone
  • 14Townsend
  • 27O'Shea
  • 5Bartley
  • 6Ajayi
  • 2Furlong
  • 11Diangana
  • 19Sawyers
  • 8Livermore
  • 12Pereira
  • 7Robinson
No. Name
1 Sam Johnstone
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kyle Bartley  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Semi Ajayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Conor Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Darnell Furlong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Romaine Sawyers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jake Livermore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Grady Diangana
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Matheus Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Callum Robinson  4' 25'
Goals 2
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Hal Robson-Kanu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Matthew Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Kyle Edwards
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Sam Field
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rekeem Harper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Cedric Kipre
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Hawthorns
  • ,

Match Commentary

44' Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers with a cross.
41' Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41' Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

WBA
CHE

Possession

24% 76%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
10 (2)
WBA CHE
5 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 3 +5 9
2 Leicester City 2 +5 6
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Liverpool 2 +3 6
5 Crystal Palace 3 +2 6
6 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 3
7 Manchester City 1 +2 3
8 Aston Villa 1 +1 3
9 Leeds United 2 0 3
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 3
11 Chelsea 2 0 3
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 3
13 Manchester United 2 -1 3
14 Newcastle United 2 -1 3
15 Burnley 1 -2 0
16 West Ham United 2 -3 0
17 Sheffield United 2 -3 0
18 Fulham 2 -4 0
19 Southampton 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0