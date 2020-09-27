  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Riyad Mahrez Goal
  • 22
    • Youri Tielemans Yellow Card
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
50 Eric García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Benjamin Mendy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez  4'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ferrán Torres
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

27' James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27' Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
25' Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Match Stats

MNC
LEI

Possession

72% 28%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (3)
0 (0)
MNC LEI
3 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 3 +5 9
2 Leicester City 2 +5 6
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Liverpool 2 +3 6
5 Crystal Palace 3 +2 6
6 Leeds United 3 +1 6
7 Tottenham Hotspur 3 +2 4
8 Chelsea 3 0 4
9 Newcastle United 3 -1 4
10 Manchester City 1 +2 3
11 Aston Villa 1 +1 3
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 3
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 3
14 Manchester United 2 -1 3
15 Southampton 3 -3 3
16 West Bromwich Albion 3 -6 1
17 Burnley 2 -3 0
18 West Ham United 2 -3 0
19 Fulham 2 -4 0
20 Sheffield United 3 -4 0