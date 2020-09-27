-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Riyad Mahrez Goal
-
-
22
-
Youri Tielemans Yellow Card
-
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Aké
- García
- Walker
- Rodri
- Fernandinho
- Foden
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 4'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- Justin
- Söyüncü
- Evans
- Amartey
- Castagne
- Barnes
- Mendy
- Tielemans
- Praet
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Youri Tielemans 22'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|27'
|James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|27'
|Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
|25'
|Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LEI
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|3
|+5
|9
|2
|Leicester City
|2
|+5
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+2
|6
|6
|Leeds United
|3
|+1
|6
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+2
|4
|8
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|4
|9
|Newcastle United
|3
|-1
|4
|10
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|11
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Southampton
|3
|-3
|3
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|-6
|1
|17
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|Sheffield United
|3
|-4
|0
