  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 22
    • Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Neal Maupay Penalty - Scored
  • 41
    • Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Leandro Trossard Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Lewis Dunk (OG)
  • HT
    • Halftime
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
BHA
3-4-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
BHA
3-4-3
  • 1Ryan
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 3White
  • 20March
  • 17Alzate
  • 14Lallana
  • 2Lamptey
  • 9Maupay
  • 7Connolly
  • 11Trossard
No. Name
1 Mathew Ryan
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk   OG43'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Adam Webster
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Steven Alzate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Solly March
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Aaron Connolly
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Neal Maupay  40'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard  42'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Jayson Molumby
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

53' VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester United.
52' GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
52' Offside, Manchester United. Mason Greenwood tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

Match Stats

BHA
MAN

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
3 (2)
BHA MAN
12 Fouls 12
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 2 +5 6
2 Everton 2 +4 6
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Liverpool 2 +3 6
5 Crystal Palace 2 +3 6
6 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 3
7 Manchester City 1 +2 3
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 +1 3
9 Aston Villa 1 +1 3
10 Leeds United 2 0 3
11 Chelsea 2 0 3
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 3
13 Newcastle United 2 -1 3
14 Burnley 1 -2 0
15 Manchester United 1 -2 0
16 West Ham United 2 -3 0
17 Sheffield United 2 -3 0
18 Fulham 2 -4 0
19 Southampton 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0