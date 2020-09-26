Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Neal Maupay Penalty - Scored
-
-
41
-
Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Leandro Trossard Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Lewis Dunk (OG)
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-4-3
- Ryan
- Webster
- Dunk
- White
- March
- Alzate
- Lallana
- Lamptey
- Maupay
- Connolly
- Trossard
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
5 Lewis Dunk OG43'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Neal Maupay 40'
Goals 1
|
11 Leandro Trossard 42'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
30 Bernardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Matic
- Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 22'
Goals 0
|
31 Nemanja Matic 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|53'
|VAR Decision: No Goal Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester United.
|52'
|GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
|52'
|Offside, Manchester United. Mason Greenwood tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Match Stats
BHA
MAN
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
3 (2)
|BHA
|MAN
|12
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|6
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|7
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+1
|3
|9
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Newcastle United
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Burnley
|1
|-2
|0
|15
|Manchester United
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|19
|Southampton
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
