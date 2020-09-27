  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • Lucas Moura Goal
  • 44
    • Jonjo Shelvey Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 53
    • Joelinton Yellow Card
  • 69
    • On: Jamal Lewis|Off: Matt Ritchie
Tottenham Hotspur TOT Newcastle United NEW
TOT
4-2-3-1
NEW
5-4-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 6Sánchez
  • 2Doherty
  • 8Winks
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 7Heung-Min
    On: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 27Moura
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Giovani Lo Celso
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Harry Winks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 7
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 23  Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Moura  25'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Toby Alderweireld
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sergio Reguilón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tanguy Ndombele
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Gedson Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Match Commentary

71' Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
70' Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70' Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

Match Stats

TOT
NEW

Possession

66% 34%

Shots (on Goal)

19 (10)
4 (0)
TOT NEW
9 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
7 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 9
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 3 +5 9
2 Leicester City 2 +5 6
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Liverpool 2 +3 6
5 Crystal Palace 3 +2 6
6 Leeds United 3 +1 6
7 Chelsea 3 0 4
8 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 3
9 Manchester City 1 +2 3
10 Aston Villa 1 +1 3
11 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 0 3
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0 3
13 Manchester United 2 -1 3
14 Newcastle United 2 -1 3
15 Southampton 3 -3 3
16 West Bromwich Albion 3 -6 1
17 Burnley 2 -3 0
18 West Ham United 2 -3 0
19 Fulham 2 -4 0
20 Sheffield United 3 -4 0