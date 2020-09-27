Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Newcastle United NEW
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Lucas Moura Goal
-
-
44
-
Jonjo Shelvey Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Son Heung-Min
-
-
53
-
Joelinton Yellow Card
-
-
69
-
On: Jamal Lewis|Off: Matt Ritchie
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Doherty
- Winks
- Højbjerg
- Heung-MinOn: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Son Heung-Min
- Lo Celso
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 23 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura 25'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-4-1
- Darlow
- RitchieOn: Jamal Lewis | Off: Matt Ritchie
- Fernández
- Lascelles
- Hayden
- Manquillo
- Joelinton
- Hendrick
- Shelvey
- Almirón
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
26 Karl Darlow
Saves 9
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Isaac Hayden
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
69' 15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Jonjo Shelvey 44'
Goals 0
|
9 Joelinton 53'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|71'
|Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
|70'
|Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|70'
|Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
Match Stats
TOT
NEW
Possession
66% 34%
Shots (on Goal)
19 (10)
4 (0)
|TOT
|NEW
|9
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|7
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|9
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|3
|+5
|9
|2
|Leicester City
|2
|+5
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+2
|6
|6
|Leeds United
|3
|+1
|6
|7
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|9
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Manchester United
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Newcastle United
|2
|-1
|3
|15
|Southampton
|3
|-3
|3
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|3
|-6
|1
|17
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|Sheffield United
|3
|-4
|0
Premier League News
Mourinho takes a dig at Solskjaer over Man United penalty record
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has had a dig at Manchester United's penalty record after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teased him.
Bamford scores late to consign Blades to third defeat
Patrick Bamford scores in his third straight game as Leeds United beat Sheffield United 1-0.
Leeds United seal win at Sheffield United with late Bamford goal
Patrick Bamford's 88th-minute header gave Leeds United a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in their Yorkshire Premier League derby on Sunday.
Arsenal bid for Aouar 'too far away' - Lyon president
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said Arsenal's bid for Houssem Aouar is "too far away" from the player's value.
How VAR decisions affected every Premier League club in 2020-21
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Arsenal's reinvigorated duo of Aubameyang, Lacazette key to chances of an upset at Liverpool
Arsenal have made progress in other areas of the pitch, but their hopes at Anfield will lean on the strike partnership of Aubameyang and Lacazette.