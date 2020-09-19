  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 7
    • Andros Townsend Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Mason Greenwood|Off: Daniel James
  • 55
    • Joel Ward Yellow Card
  • 58
    • Timothy Fosu-Mensah Yellow Card
  • 64
    • Harry Maguire Yellow Card
  • 67
    • On: Donny van de Beek|Off: Paul Pogba
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Crystal Palace CRY Crystal Palace Logo
MAN
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-4-2
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 39McTominay
  • 6Pogba
    On: Donny van de Beek | Off: Paul Pogba
  • 10Rashford
  • 18Fernandes
  • 21James
    On: Mason Greenwood | Off: Daniel James
  • 9Martial
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire  64'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah  58'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Paul Pogba
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67' 34  Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 11  Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Eric Bailly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Dean Henderson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
Match Commentary

70' VAR Checking: Crystal Palace Penalty.
69' Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
69' Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

Match Stats

MAN
CRY

Possession

75% 25%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (3)
11 (3)
MAN CRY
11 Fouls 7
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 2 +4 6
2 Arsenal 1 +3 3
3 Leicester City 1 +3 3
4 Chelsea 1 +2 3
5 Newcastle United 1 +2 3
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 +2 3
7 Liverpool 1 +1 3
8 Crystal Palace 1 +1 3
9 Leeds United 2 0 3
10 Aston Villa 0 0 0
11 Burnley 0 0 0
12 Manchester City 0 0 0
13 Manchester United 0 0 0
14 Southampton 1 -1 0
15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 -1 0
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 -2 0
17 Sheffield United 1 -2 0
18 West Ham United 1 -2 0
19 Fulham 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0