Manchester United MAN
Crystal Palace CRY
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Andros Townsend Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Mason Greenwood|Off: Daniel James
-
-
55
-
Joel Ward Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Timothy Fosu-Mensah Yellow Card
-
-
64
-
Harry Maguire Yellow Card
-
-
67
-
On: Donny van de Beek|Off: Paul Pogba
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Fosu-Mensah
- McTominay
- PogbaOn: Donny van de Beek | Off: Paul Pogba
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- JamesOn: Mason Greenwood | Off: Daniel James
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
5 Harry Maguire 64'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah 58'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 34 Donny van de Beek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
45' 11 Mason Greenwood
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Sakho
- Kouyaté
- Ward
- Schlupp
- McCarthy
- McArthur
- Townsend
- Zaha
- Ayew
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Joel Ward 55'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
10 Andros Townsend 7'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Ryan Inniss
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|70'
|VAR Checking: Crystal Palace Penalty.
|69'
|Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
|69'
|Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Match Stats
MAN
CRY
Possession
75% 25%
Shots (on Goal)
14 (3)
11 (3)
|MAN
|CRY
|11
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|4
|Chelsea
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+1
|3
|9
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|1
|-2
|0
|19
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
