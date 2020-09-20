  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 45+1
    • Andreas Christensen Red Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Fikayo Tomori|Off: Kai Havertz
  • 45
    • On: Thiago|Off: Jordan Henderson
  • 50
    • Sadio Mané Goal - Header
  • 54
    • Sadio Mané Goal
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CHE
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
CHE
4-3-3
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 15Zouma
  • 4Christensen
  • 24James
  • 17Kovacic
  • 5Jorginho
  • 7Kanté
  • 19Mount
  • 11Werner
  • 29Havertz
    On: Fikayo Tomori | Off: Kai Havertz
No. Name
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Andreas Christensen  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 14  Fikayo Tomori
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

61' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jorginho.
61' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
61' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

CHE
LIV

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
10 (3)
CHE LIV
7 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
1 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 6
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Everton 2 +4 6
2 Arsenal 2 +4 6
3 Crystal Palace 2 +3 6
4 Leicester City 1 +3 3
5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 3
6 Chelsea 1 +2 3
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 +2 3
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 +1 3
9 Liverpool 1 +1 3
10 Leeds United 2 0 3
11 Newcastle United 2 -1 3
12 Aston Villa 0 0 0
13 Burnley 0 0 0
14 Manchester City 0 0 0
15 Manchester United 1 -2 0
16 Sheffield United 1 -2 0
17 West Ham United 2 -3 0
18 Fulham 2 -4 0
19 Southampton 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0