Penalty Shootout
Chelsea CHE
Liverpool LIV
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
4 Andreas Christensen 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
45' 14 Fikayo Tomori
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 50' 54'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|61'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jorginho.
|61'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
|61'
|Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|CHE
|LIV
|7
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|0
|FT Result
|CHE
|Draw
|LIV
|DBL Chance
|CHE or Draw
|Draw or LIV
|CHE or LIV
|Match Goals
|Over
|Under
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|6
|4
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|6
|Chelsea
|1
|+2
|3
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+1
|3
|9
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Newcastle United
|2
|-1
|3
|12
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Manchester United
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|Sheffield United
|1
|-2
|0
|17
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|19
|Southampton
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
