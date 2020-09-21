Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
On: Ruben Vinagre|Off: Fernando Marçal
-
-
20
-
Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
-
-
32
-
Phil Foden Goal
-
-
35
-
Gabriel Jesus Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Benjamin Mendy Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
5-3-2
- Patrício
- MarçalOn: Ruben Vinagre | Off: Fernando Marçal
- Saïss
- Coady
- Boly
- Traoré
- Neto
- Neves
- Moutinho
- Podence
- Jiménez
|No.
|Name
|
11 Rui Patrício
Saves 3
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
27 Romain Saïss
Goals 0
|
15 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
8' 29 Ruben Vinagre
Goals 0
|
37 Adama Traoré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 John Ruddy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
59 Oskar Buur
Goals 0
|
49 Max Kilman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fábio Silva
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Aké
- Stones
- Walker
- Rodri
- Fernandinho
- Sterling
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Benjamin Mendy 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 20'
Goals 1
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 32'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
69 Tommy Doyle
Goals 0
|
48 Liam Delap
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Molineux Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 2.
|45'
|Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Willy Boly tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
|44'
|Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass following a corner.
Match Stats
WOL
MNC
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
8 (5)
|WOL
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Leicester City
|2
|+5
|6
|2
|Everton
|2
|+4
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|4
|Liverpool
|2
|+3
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|2
|+3
|6
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|3
|7
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|+1
|3
|9
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Leeds United
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Newcastle United
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Burnley
|1
|-2
|0
|15
|Manchester United
|1
|-2
|0
|16
|West Ham United
|2
|-3
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|2
|-3
|0
|18
|Fulham
|2
|-4
|0
|19
|Southampton
|2
|-4
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|-6
|0
