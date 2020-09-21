  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • On: Ruben Vinagre|Off: Fernando Marçal
  • 20
    • Kevin De Bruyne Penalty - Scored
  • 32
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 35
    • Gabriel Jesus Yellow Card
  • 35
    • Benjamin Mendy Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Wolverhampton Wanderers Logo Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
WOL
5-3-2
MNC
4-2-3-1
WOL
5-3-2
  • 11Patrício
  • 5Marçal
    On: Ruben Vinagre | Off: Fernando Marçal
  • 27Saïss
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 37Traoré
  • 7Neto
  • 8Neves
  • 28Moutinho
  • 10Podence
  • 9Jiménez
Game Information

  • VENUE: Molineux Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester City 2.
45' Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Willy Boly tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
44' Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass following a corner.

Match Stats

WOL
MNC

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
8 (5)
WOL MNC
4 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 4
3 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Leicester City 2 +5 6
2 Everton 2 +4 6
3 Arsenal 2 +4 6
4 Liverpool 2 +3 6
5 Crystal Palace 2 +3 6
6 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 3
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 +2 3
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 +1 3
9 Aston Villa 1 +1 3
10 Leeds United 2 0 3
11 Chelsea 2 0 3
12 Newcastle United 2 -1 3
13 Manchester City 0 0 0
14 Burnley 1 -2 0
15 Manchester United 1 -2 0
16 West Ham United 2 -3 0
17 Sheffield United 2 -3 0
18 Fulham 2 -4 0
19 Southampton 2 -4 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 2 -6 0