  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 23
    • Jorginho Penalty - Scored
  • 45
    • On: Aaron Connolly|Off: Adam Lallana
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 54
    • Leandro Trossard Goal
  • 56
    • Reece James Goal
  • 61
    • On: Ross Barkley|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  • 66
    • Kurt Zouma Goal
Brighton & Hove Albion Logo Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
Tap an icon to see more
BHA
3-5-2
CHE
4-2-2-2
BHA
3-5-2
  • 1Ryan
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 3White
  • 20March
  • 17Alzate
  • 8Bissouma
  • 14Lallana
    On: Aaron Connolly | Off: Adam Lallana
  • 2Lamptey
  • 11Trossard
  • 9Maupay
No. Name
1 Mathew Ryan
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Lewis Dunk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Adam Webster
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ben White
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Steven Alzate
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 7  Aaron Connolly
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Solly March
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Leandro Trossard  54'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Neal Maupay
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
6 Dale Stephens
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Amex Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

73' Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73' Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
66' Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 3. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a corner.

Match Stats

BHA
CHE

Possession

53% 47%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (2)
8 (4)
BHA CHE
6 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
4 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 1 +3 3
2 Leicester City 1 +3 3
3 Newcastle United 1 +2 3
4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 +2 3
5 Liverpool 1 +1 3
6 Crystal Palace 1 +1 3
7 Everton 1 +1 3
8 Aston Villa 0 0 0
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
10 Burnley 0 0 0
11 Chelsea 0 0 0
12 Manchester City 0 0 0
13 Manchester United 0 0 0
14 Leeds United 1 -1 0
15 Southampton 1 -1 0
16 Tottenham Hotspur 1 -1 0
17 Sheffield United 1 -2 0
18 West Ham United 1 -2 0
19 Fulham 1 -3 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 1 -3 0