Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
23
-
Jorginho Penalty - Scored
-
-
45
-
On: Aaron Connolly|Off: Adam Lallana
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
54
-
Leandro Trossard Goal
-
-
56
-
Reece James Goal
-
-
61
-
On: Ross Barkley|Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
-
-
66
-
Kurt Zouma Goal
-
3-5-2
- Ryan
- Webster
- Dunk
- White
- March
- Alzate
- Bissouma
- LallanaOn: Aaron Connolly | Off: Adam Lallana
- Lamptey
- Trossard
- Maupay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
45' 7 Aaron Connolly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Leandro Trossard 54'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
4-2-2-2
- Arrizabalaga
- Alonso
- Zouma
- Christensen
- James
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Mount
- Havertz
- Werner
- Loftus-CheekOn: Ross Barkley | Off: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Kurt Zouma 66'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James 56'
Goals 1
|
5 Jorginho 23'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 8 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Amex Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|73'
|Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|73'
|Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
|66'
|Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Chelsea 3. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
BHA
CHE
Possession
53% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
12 (2)
8 (4)
|BHA
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|4
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1
|+2
|3
|5
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|6
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+1
|3
|7
|Everton
|1
|+1
|3
|8
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Leeds United
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|-1
|0
|17
|Sheffield United
|1
|-2
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|1
|-2
|0
|19
|Fulham
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|-3
|0
