Fulham FUL
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Alexandre Lacazette Goal
-
-
26
-
Michael Hector Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Rodak
- Bryan
- Ream
- Hector
- Odoi
- Cairney
- Reed
- Cavaleiro
- Onomah
- Kebano
- Kamara
|No.
|Name
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 2
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
3 Michael Hector 26'
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
10 Tom Cairney
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Bobby Reid
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Leno
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Maitland-Niles
- Xhaka
- Elneny
- Bellerín
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 8'
Goals 1
|
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 39'
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Craven Cottage
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Fulham 0, Arsenal 1.
|45'+2'
|Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
|45'+1'
|Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
FUL
ARS
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
7 (3)
|FUL
|ARS
|5
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leeds United
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
