Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Everton EVE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Doherty
- Winks
- Højbjerg
- Heung-Min
- Alli
- Moura
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Digne
- Keane
- Mina
- Coleman
- Gomes
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Richarlison
- Calvert-Lewin
- Rodríguez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Theo Walcott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Moise Kean
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|23'
|Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box.
|21'
|Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).
|21'
|Allan (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
TOT
EVE
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
2 (0)
|TOT
|EVE
|2
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Leicester City
|1
|+3
|3
|3
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|4
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|5
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+1
|3
|6
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Leeds United
|1
|-1
|0
|17
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|West Ham United
|1
|-2
|0
|19
|Fulham
|1
|-3
|0
|20
|West Bromwich Albion
|1
|-3
|0
Premier League News
Vardy scores two penalties as Leicester beat West Brom 3-0
West Brom became the third promoted side to lose on the Premier League opening weekend on Sunday.
Ex-Bayern chief labels Alaba agent a 'piranha', accuses Liverpool, Man United in outburst
Uli Hoeness stepped down at Bayern in November 2019 after more than 40 years at the forefront of the club.
Man United's Greenwood admits to 'poor judgement' after balloon incident
The video, filmed several weeks ago, showed Mason Greenwood inhaling gas from a balloon.
Man United boss Solskjaer praises Van de Beek, Henderson after Villa defeat
Manchester United start their Premier League campaign a week late after their involvement in the Europa League.
Newcastle debutants earn win at West Ham
Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick notch on their Newcastle debuts in a 2-0 win at West Ham United.
Hislop: Relegation fight starts now for West Ham
Shaka Hislop isn't sure where the next win will come from for West Ham after a 2-0 loss to Newcastle.