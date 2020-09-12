Liverpool LIV
Leeds United LEE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
4
-
Mohamed Salah Penalty - Scored
-
-
12
-
Jack Harrison Goal
-
-
20
-
Virgil van Dijk Goal - Header
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Keita
- Henderson
- Wijnaldum
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
4 Virgil van Dijk 20'
Goals 1
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 4'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Dallas
- Struijk
- Koch
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Klich
- Hernández
- Costa
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Jack Harrison 12'
Goals 1
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
49 Oliver Casey
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
Match Commentary
|30'
|Goal! Liverpool 2, Leeds United 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
|29'
|Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
|28'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Match Stats
LIV
LEE
Possession
51% 47%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (3)
1 (1)
|LIV
|LEE
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Leeds United
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|16
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|17
|West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Fulham
|1
|-3
|0
Premier League News
Zaha gets Palace off to winning start
Wilfried Zaha's 50th goal in league football secures injury-hit Crystal Palace a 1-0 win over Southampton.
Arsenal kick off PL season with win vs. Fulham
The Gunners get off to a flying start with a 3-0 victory against newly-promoted Fulham.
Palace begin with win as Zaha strike sinks Southampton
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha scored his 50th league goal for the club as they beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.
Arsenal's Lacazette: Arteta wants perfection, we have big ambitions
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that head coach Mikel Arteta wants the side to be "perfect" this season.
Arsenal off to flying start as Willian shows his class vs. Fulham, but Arteta still has work to do
Arsenal made a promising start to the season against underwhelming Fulham, but it's evident they're still far from the finished product.
Ceballos and Nketiah's pre-match spat 'absolutely unusual'
Steve Nicol expects Mikel Arteta to deal swiftly with Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah's pregame scuffle.