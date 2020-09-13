  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 16
    • James Justin Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 56
    • Timothy Castagne Goal - Header
West Bromwich Albion Logo West Bromwich Albion WBA Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
WBA
5-4-1
LEI
4-1-4-1
WBA
5-4-1
  • 1Johnstone
  • 3Gibbs
  • 27O'Shea
  • 5Bartley
  • 6Ajayi
  • 2Furlong
  • 11Diangana
  • 19Sawyers
  • 8Livermore
  • 12Pereira
  • 7Robinson
No. Name
1 Sam Johnstone
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kyle Bartley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Semi Ajayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Gibbs
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Darnell Furlong
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Romaine Sawyers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jake Livermore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Grady Diangana
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Matheus Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Callum Robinson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Hal Robson-Kanu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 David Button
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kamil Grosicki
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Ahmed Hegazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Charlie Austin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Kyle Edwards
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rekeem Harper
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: The Hawthorns
  • ,

Match Commentary

59' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
56' Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Leicester City 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
50' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.

Match Stats

WBA
LEI

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
7 (4)
WBA LEI
6 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
4 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 1 +3 3
2 Newcastle United 1 +2 3
3 Liverpool 1 +1 3
4 Crystal Palace 1 +1 3
5 Aston Villa 0 0 0
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
7 Burnley 0 0 0
8 Chelsea 0 0 0
9 Everton 0 0 0
10 Leicester City 0 0 0
11 Manchester City 0 0 0
12 Manchester United 0 0 0
13 Sheffield United 0 0 0
14 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0
15 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0
17 Leeds United 1 -1 0
18 Southampton 1 -1 0
19 West Ham United 1 -2 0
20 Fulham 1 -3 0