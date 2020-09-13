West Bromwich Albion WBA
Leicester City LEI
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
16
-
James Justin Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
56
-
Timothy Castagne Goal - Header
-
5-4-1
- Johnstone
- Gibbs
- O'Shea
- Bartley
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Sawyers
- Livermore
- Pereira
- Robinson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Ahmed Hegazi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Kyle Edwards
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-1-4-1
- Schmeichel
- Justin
- Söyüncü
- Ndidi
- Castagne
- Mendy
- Barnes
- Praet
- Tielemans
- Pérez
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 James Justin 16'
Goals 0
|
27 Timothy Castagne 56'
Goals 1
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
Match Commentary
|59'
|Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
|56'
|Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Leicester City 1. Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.
|50'
|Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Match Stats
WBA
LEI
Possession
35% 65%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
7 (4)
|WBA
|LEI
|6
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Newcastle United
|1
|+2
|3
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|4
|Crystal Palace
|1
|+1
|3
|5
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|15
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Leeds United
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Southampton
|1
|-1
|0
|19
|West Ham United
|1
|-2
|0
|20
|Fulham
|1
|-3
|0
