-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
12
-
David Alaba Yellow Card
-
-
13
-
Lucas Ocampos Penalty - Scored
-
-
34
-
Leon Goretzka Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Joan Jordán Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
55
-
Jules Koundé Yellow Card
-
-
56
-
On: Youssef En-Nesyri|Off: Luuk de Jong
-
-
56
-
On: Óliver Torres|Off: Ivan Rakitic
-
-
70
-
Fernando Yellow Card
-
-
70
-
On: Corentin Tolisso|Off: Leroy Sané
-
-
73
-
On: Nemanja Gudelj|Off: Suso
-
-
90+1
-
Lucas Hernández Yellow Card
-
-
FT
-
End Regular Time
-
-
94
-
On: Franco Vázquez|Off: Joan Jordán
-
-
99
-
On: Alphonso Davies|Off: Leon Goretzka
-
-
99
-
On: Javi Martínez|Off: Lucas Hernández
-
- Neuer
- HernándezOn: Javi Martínez | Off: Lucas Hernández
- Alaba
- Süle
- Pavard
- Kimmich
- GoretzkaOn: Alphonso Davies | Off: Leon Goretzka
- SaneOn: Corentin Tolisso | Off: Leroy Sané
- Müller
- Gnabry
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
27 David Alaba 12'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Lucas Hernández 90'+1'
Goals 0
99' 8 Javi Martínez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Leon Goretzka 34'
Goals 1
99' 19 Alphonso Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
70' 24 Corentin Tolisso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
30 Adrian Fein
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Bono
- Escudero
- Diego Carlos
- Koundé
- Navas
- RakiticOn: Óliver Torres | Off: Ivan Rakitic
- Fernando
- JordánOn: Franco Vázquez | Off: Joan Jordán
- Ocampos
- de JongOn: Youssef En-Nesyri | Off: Luuk de Jong
- SusoOn: Nemanja Gudelj | Off: Suso
|No.
|Name
|
13 Bono
Saves 4
|
20 Diego Carlos
Goals 0
|
12 Jules Koundé 55'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jesús Navas
Goals 0
|
25 Fernando 70'
Goals 0
|
10 Ivan Rakitic
Goals 0
56' 21 Óliver Torres
Goals 0
|
8 Joan Jordán 45'+1'
Goals 0
94' 22 Franco Vázquez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
56' 15 Youssef En-Nesyri
Goals 0
|
5 Lucas Ocampos 13'
Goals 1
|
7 Suso
Goals 0
73' 6 Nemanja Gudelj
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Javier Díaz
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Marcos Acuña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Puskás Aréna
-
,
Match Commentary
|102'
|Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
|100'
|Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
|99'
|Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Lucas Hernández.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MUN
|SEV
|13
|Fouls
|14
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|7
|Corner Kicks
|6
|4
|Saves
|4
