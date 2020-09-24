  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 12
    • David Alaba Yellow Card
  • 13
    • Lucas Ocampos Penalty - Scored
  • 34
    • Leon Goretzka Goal
  • 45+1
    • Joan Jordán Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 55
    • Jules Koundé Yellow Card
  • 56
    • On: Youssef En-Nesyri|Off: Luuk de Jong
  • 56
    • On: Óliver Torres|Off: Ivan Rakitic
  • 70
    • Fernando Yellow Card
  • 70
    • On: Corentin Tolisso|Off: Leroy Sané
  • 73
    • On: Nemanja Gudelj|Off: Suso
  • 90+1
    • Lucas Hernández Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
  • 94
    • On: Franco Vázquez|Off: Joan Jordán
  • 99
    • On: Alphonso Davies|Off: Leon Goretzka
  • 99
    • On: Javi Martínez|Off: Lucas Hernández
Bayern Munich Logo Bayern Munich MUN Sevilla FC SEV Sevilla FC Logo
MUN
4-2-3-1
SEV
4-3-3
MUN
4-2-3-1
  • 1Neuer
  • 21Hernández
    On: Javi Martínez | Off: Lucas Hernández
  • 27Alaba
  • 4Süle
  • 5Pavard
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
    On: Alphonso Davies | Off: Leon Goretzka
  • 10Sane
    On: Corentin Tolisso | Off: Leroy Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski
No. Name
1 Manuel Neuer
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 David Alaba  12'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Lucas Hernández  90'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
99' 8  Javi Martínez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Benjamin Pavard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Thomas Müller
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Joshua Kimmich
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Leon Goretzka  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
99' 19  Alphonso Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Robert Lewandowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
  • Shots 5
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
70' 24  Corentin Tolisso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Serge Gnabry
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Jérôme Boateng
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Sven Ulreich
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Alexander Nübel
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Adrian Fein
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mickaël Cuisance
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Chris Richards
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Joshua Zirkzee
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Malik Tillman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Jamal Musiala
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Puskás Aréna
  • ,

Match Commentary

102' Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
100' Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
99' Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Lucas Hernández.

Match Stats

MUN
SEV

Possession

64% 36%

Shots (on Goal)

18 (5)
5 (5)
MUN SEV
13 Fouls 14
2 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 3
7 Corner Kicks 6
4 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.