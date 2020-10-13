Mexico MEX
Algeria ALG
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
24
-
Héctor Herrera Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
Adlène Guédioura Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Jonathan dos Santos Yellow Card
-
5-4-1
- Cota
- Gallardo
- Moreno
- Romo
- Araujo
- Sánchez
- Pizarro
- dos Santos
- Herrera
- Corona
- Jiménez
|No.
|Name
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Luís Romo
Goals 0
|
16 Héctor Herrera 24'
Goals 0
|
6 Jonathan dos Santos 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jesús Corona
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Henry Martín
Goals 0
|
10 Alan Pulido
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Omar Govea
Goals 0
|
98 Jesús Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 César Montes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- M'Bolhi
- Bensebaini
- Tahrat
- Mandi
- Halaimia
- Bennacer
- Guédioura
- Brahimi
- Feghouli
- Mahrez
- Bounedjah
|No.
|Name
|
23 Rais M'Bolhi
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Adlène Guédioura 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
15 Andy Delort
Goals 0
|
19 Mehdi Abeid
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|29'
|Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.
|28'
|Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|28'
|Foul by Jonathan dos Santos (Mexico).
Match Stats
MEX
ALG
Possession
68% 32%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
2 (0)
|MEX
|ALG
|7
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
