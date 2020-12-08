  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
  • 20
    • Weston McKennie Goal
  • 27
    • Jordi Alba Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Aaron Ramsey Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Martin Braithwaite|Off: Francisco Trincão
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 52
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
  • 53
    • Álvaro Morata Yellow Card
  • 55
    • On: Samuel Umtiti|Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 55
    • On: Júnior Firpo|Off: Jordi Alba
  • 60
    • Samuel Umtiti Yellow Card
  • 66
    • On: Ricard Puig|Off: Pedri
  • 69
    • Danilo Yellow Card
Barcelona Logo Barcelona BAR Juventus JUV Juventus Logo
Tap an icon to see more
BAR
4-2-3-1
JUV
3-5-2
BAR
4-2-3-1
  • 1ter Stegen
  • 18Alba
    On: Júnior Firpo | Off: Jordi Alba
  • 15Lenglet
    On: Samuel Umtiti | Off: Clément Lenglet
  • 4Araújo
  • 2Dest
  • 21de Jong
  • 8Pjanic
  • 16Pedri
    On: Ricard Puig | Off: Pedri
  • 10Messi
  • 17Trincão
    On: Martin Braithwaite | Off: Francisco Trincão
  • 7Griezmann
No. Name
1 Marc-André ter Stegen
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Clément Lenglet  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55' 23  Samuel Umtiti  60'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ronald Araújo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Jordi Alba  27'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55' 24  Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Sergiño Dest
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
  • Shots 7
  • 5 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Miralem Pjanic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Antoine Griezmann
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Pedri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66' 12  Ricard Puig
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Francisco Trincão
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 9  Martin Braithwaite
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
5 Sergio Busquets
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Philippe Coutinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Neto
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Matheus Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Carles Aleñá
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Óscar Mingueza
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Konrad De La Fuente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Camp Nou
  • ,

Match Commentary

71' Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Aaron Ramsey.
71' Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Arthur.
70' Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Danilo.

Match Stats

BAR
JUV

Possession

55% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (5)
8 (4)
BAR JUV
8 Fouls 12
3 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 5
Data is currently unavailable.