-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
-
-
20
-
Weston McKennie Goal
-
-
27
-
Jordi Alba Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Aaron Ramsey Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Clément Lenglet Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Martin Braithwaite|Off: Francisco Trincão
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
52
-
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
-
-
53
-
Álvaro Morata Yellow Card
-
-
55
-
On: Samuel Umtiti|Off: Clément Lenglet
-
-
55
-
On: Júnior Firpo|Off: Jordi Alba
-
-
60
-
Samuel Umtiti Yellow Card
-
-
66
-
On: Ricard Puig|Off: Pedri
-
-
69
-
Danilo Yellow Card
-
- ter Stegen
- AlbaOn: Júnior Firpo | Off: Jordi Alba
- LengletOn: Samuel Umtiti | Off: Clément Lenglet
- Araújo
- Dest
- de Jong
- Pjanic
- PedriOn: Ricard Puig | Off: Pedri
- Messi
- TrincãoOn: Martin Braithwaite | Off: Francisco Trincão
- Griezmann
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
15 Clément Lenglet 30'
Goals 0
55' 23 Samuel Umtiti 60'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba 27'
Goals 0
55' 24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
66' 12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 9 Martin Braithwaite
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Buffon
- de Ligt
- Bonucci
- Danilo
- Sandro
- Ramsey
- Arthur
- McKennie
- Cuadrado
- Ronaldo
- Morata
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Danilo 69'
Goals 0
|
8 Aaron Ramsey 28'
Goals 0
|
14 Weston McKennie 20'
Goals 1
|
5 Arthur
Goals 0
|
12 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 13' 52'
Goals 2
|
9 Álvaro Morata 53'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
10 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Camp Nou
-
,
Match Commentary
|71'
|Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Aaron Ramsey.
|71'
|Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Arthur.
|70'
|Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Danilo.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BAR
|JUV
|8
|Fouls
|12
|3
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|5
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|5
|+14
|15
|2
|Juventus
|5
|+7
|12
|3
|Dynamo Kiev
|5
|-10
|1
|4
|Ferencvaros
|5
|-11
|1
