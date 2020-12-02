-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Neymar Goal
-
-
23
-
Fred Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
38
-
Leandro Paredes Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
-
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Martial
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Marcus Rashford 32'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Navas
- Diallo
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Florenzi
- Verratti
- Pereira
- Paredes
- Neymar
- Kean
- Mbappé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Leandro Paredes 38'
Goals 0
|
18 Moise Kean
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar 6'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
|45'+1'
|44'
|Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|PSG
|9
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|3
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|+8
|9
|2
|RB Leipzig
|5
|-2
|9
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|+1
|6
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|5
|-7
|3
