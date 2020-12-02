-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
14
-
Raphaël Varane Yellow Card
-
-
25
-
On: Dentinho|Off: Moraes
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Trubin
- Matvyenko
- Vitão
- Bondar
- Dodô
- Kovalenko
- Stepanenko
- Marlos
- Taison
- MoraesOn: Dentinho | Off: Moraes
- Tetê
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 6
|
49 Vitão
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Dodô
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Marlos
Goals 0
|
10 Moraes
Goals 0
25' 9 Dentinho
Goals 0
|
7 Taison
Goals 0
|
14 Mateus Tetê
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
21 Alan Patrick
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Maycon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
99 Fernando
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Nacho
- Varane
- Vázquez
- Kroos
- Modric
- Asensio
- Ødegaard
- Rodrygo
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
5 Raphaël Varane 14'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
32 Victor Chust
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
|
30 Arribas
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Kiev Olympic Stadium
-
,
-
Kiev
Match Commentary
|53'
|Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
|53'
|Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko with a headed pass.
|52'
|Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from very close range.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SHK
|MAD
|5
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|7
|6
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|4
|+10
|8
|2
|Real Madrid
|4
|+2
|7
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|-9
|4
|4
|Internazionale
|4
|-3
|2
UEFA Champions League News
Koeman explains decision to rest Messi vs. Ferencvaros
Ronald Koeman will give several young players a chance with Barca already qualified for the UCL knockout stages.
Man City keeper Ederson puts hand up for penalty duty
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is the best penalty taker at the club but that manager Pep Guardiola will not give him the responsibility
France's Stephanie Frappart set to be first head female Champions League referee
France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to take charge of a men's Champions League game when Juventus host Dynamo Kiev.
Champions League Matchday 5 preview: Man United vs. PSG big in Group H, Liverpool need point vs. Ajax
Champions League matchday five will be decisive for a number of clubs. Man United and Liverpool can advance if they beat PSG and Ajax respectively.
Could Leipzig be Bayern's biggest Bundesliga challengers?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens suggest a UCL exit could help RB Leipzig's Bundesliga title hopes.
How Simeone is getting the best from Atletico
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens say a switch of formation has Atletico Madrid flying ahead of facing Bayern.