4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- van de Beek
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Martial
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
27 Alex Telles
|
17 Fred
|Substitutes
|
25 Odion Ighalo
|
13 Lee Grant
|
21 Daniel James
|
43 Teden Mengi
4-1-4-1
- Günok
- Bolingoli-Mbombo
- Epureanu
- Skrtel
- Rafael
- Özcan
- Chadli
- Kahveci
- Turuc
- Visca
- Ba
|No.
|Name
|
10 Berkay Özcan
|
4 Rafael
|
23 Deniz Turuc
|
11 Nacer Chadli
|
19 Demba Ba
|Substitutes
|
20 Giuliano
|
26 Carlos Ponck
|
89 Enes Karakus
|
77 Emre Kaplan
Top Scorers
-
-
Marcus Rashford Forward
Matches: 3
Goals: 4
-
Anthony Martial Forward
Matches: 3
Goals: 2
-
Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
Matches: 3
Goals: 1
-
-
-
Edin Visca Midfielder
Matches: 3
Goals: 1
-
Demba Ba Forward
Matches: 3
Goals: 1
-
Most Assists
-
-
Paul Pogba Midfielder
Matches: 3
Assists: 2
-
Anthony Martial Forward
Matches: 3
Assists: 1
-
Luke Shaw Defender
Matches: 3
Assists: 1
-
-
-
Deniz Turuc Midfielder
Matches: 3
Assists: 1
-
Edin Visca Midfielder
Matches: 3
Assists: 1
-
Head To Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Istanbul Basaksehir IST
|2-1
|Manchester United MAN
|4 Nov, 2020
|UEFA Champions League
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester United
|3
|+5
|6
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|-2
|6
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|3
|-3
|3
