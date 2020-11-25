Stade Rennes RENN
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Callum Hudson-Odoi Goal
-
4-3-3
- Gomis
- Truffert
- Nyamsi
- Da Silva
- Traoré
- Bourigeaud
- Nzonzi
- Camavinga
- Léa Siliki
- Guirassy
- Doku
|No.
|Name
|
16 Alfred Gomis
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jeremy Doku
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
11 M'Baye Niang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Flavien Tait
Goals 0
|
23 Adrien Hunou
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Yann Gboho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Warmed Omari
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Mendy
- Chilwell
- Silva
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Kovacic
- Werner
- Abraham
- Hudson-Odoi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi 22'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Roazhon Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|22'
|Goal! Rennes 0, Chelsea 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount with a through ball following a fast break.
|21'
|James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|21'
|Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).
Match Stats
RENN
CHE
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
4 (1)
|RENN
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|3
|+7
|7
|2
|Sevilla FC
|3
|+2
|7
|3
|Krasnodar
|3
|-5
|1
|4
|Stade Rennes
|3
|-4
|1
