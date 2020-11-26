-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
45
-
On: Rob Holding|Off: David Luiz
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Molde 0, Arsenal 0.
-
-
50
-
Nicolas Pépé Goal
-
- Linde
- Risa
- Sinyan
- Gregersen
- Wingo
- Hussain
- Aursnes
- Ellingsen
- Eikrem
- Hestad
- James
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Henry Wingo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leke James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Eirik Hestad
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Mathis Bolly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Álex Craninx
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Rúnarsson
- Maitland-Niles
- David LuizOn: Rob Holding | Off: David Luiz
- Mustafi
- Soares
- Nelson
- Xhaka
- Willock
- Pépé
- Nketiah
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
45' 16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé 50'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Karl Hein
Saves 0
|
66 Miguel Azeez
Goals 0
|
41 Ben Cottrell
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Aker Stadion
-
,
Match Commentary
|50'
|Goal! Molde 0, Arsenal 1. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner.
|49'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Eirik Hestad.
|49'
|Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MOL
|ARS
|4
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|5
|Corner Kicks
|7
|3
|Saves
|1
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|3
|+7
|9
|2
|Molde
|3
|-1
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Dundalk
|3
|-5
|0
