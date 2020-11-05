Arsenal ARS
Molde MOL
-
KO
-
Eerste helft begint.
-
-
22
-
Martin Ellingsen Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Sheriff Sinyan|Off: Stian Gregersen
-
-
45+1
-
Kristoffer Haugen (OG)
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- Mustafi
- Maitland-Niles
- Ceballos
- Xhaka
- Pépé
- Willock
- Willian
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Linde
- Haugen
- GregersenOn: Sheriff Sinyan | Off: Stian Gregersen
- Bjørnbak
- Wingo
- Hussain
- Aursnes
- Bolly
- Eikrem
- Ellingsen
- Omoijuanfo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
45' 5 Sheriff Sinyan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Kristoffer Haugen OG45'+1'
Goals 0
|
20 Henry Wingo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Mathis Bolly
Goals 0
|
11 Martin Ellingsen 22'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leke James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Álex Craninx
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Match Commentary
|53'
|Corner voor Arsenal. Veroorzaakt door Sheriff Sinyan.
|52'
|Buitenspel Molde FK. Magnus Wolff Eikrem met de pass, maar Mathis Bolly staat buitenspel.
|50'
|Corner voor Arsenal. Veroorzaakt door Henry Wingo.
Match Stats
ARS
MOL
Possession
64% 36%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
3 (2)
|ARS
|MOL
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|Molde
|2
|+2
|6
|3
|Rapid Vienna
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Dundalk
|2
|-4
|0
